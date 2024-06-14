Veal makes 'difficult decision' on Capitals future

Paul Goriss is set to take over as the Canberra Capitals' head coach after Kristen Veal made a "difficult decision" to step down from the role.
The Capitals made the shock announcement on Friday revealing Veal had been forced to step aside due to medical reasons relating to knee surgery 12 months ago.
"Ongoing medical issues following major knee surgery prior to last season unfortunately impacts my ability to coach and I've made the difficult decision to stand down," Veal said.
"Whilst disappointing, I realise the need to make health a priority and wish the Caps every success for season 2024-25."
Players and stakeholders were notified earlier this week.
Goriss is a two-time WNBL championship-winning head coach with Canberra in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and returned to the Capitals last season as Veal's assistant.
He is also an assistant coach of Atlanta Dream in the WNBA and with the Opals.
"I am excited to be returning to the Capitals," Goriss said of becoming head coach again.
"The club holds a special place in my heart, and I am eager to continue building on what Kristen has created in this new era of the Caps."
University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf said Veal's decision to resign and the call to promote "proven winner" Goriss had all unfolded within the last seven days.
Graf said Veal was told her knee was simply "not up to doing high performance basketball coaching".
"It was a tough decision for her on a lot of levels," Graf said.
"Her knee is just a total disaster. There's an emotional and physical toll that goes along with a 42-year-old with a totally busted knee replacement, and then to make the decision to withdraw herself [from coaching] based on medical advice.
"Having spoken to her she seems in a really good place now.
"I think that speaks to her character that she put the program ahead of herself."
Veal had only re-signed on a new one-year deal in February, and was confident next season she'd be able to turn around the Capitals' WNBL fortunes after back-to-back wooden spoons in her first tilt at head coaching.
Now Goriss is charged with rebuilding the Capitals to a championship-contending team again, and Graf said he's already gotten to work.
"I just spoke to him and you can hear the excitement in his voice. He's non-stop on Whats App contacting athletes," she said.
"He's been out of head coaching for a few years now so I think he's got the itch to do it again. He loved his time in Canberra, he feels like a Canberran, and is excited to get a great roster together and get this team back to finals."
"He's a strategist, a coach that develops talent and he knows how to win," Graf added. "He's got the ability to recruit talent."
The benefit for the Capitals is that the delays of WNBL free agency - which only officially opened on Friday after a new collective bargaining agreement was announced - has allowed Goriss to draw up his own plans for next season, with free agent players now able to negotiate and sign contracts with any club.
"It's been a godsend," Graf said.
"Normally delay in free agency is not great but for us it's been a positive thing."
The new WNBL salary cap was lifted to $532,331.11, up 9.5 percent. with the floor $479,102.79, and minimum wages up 15 percent from $20,000 to $23,000.
Graf said the Capitals' recruitment approach wouldn't change dramatically under Goriss, with WNBA and Opals guard Jade Melbourne still the number one target to lock in and support with other "critical pieces".
"We're confident that we can put a really good roster together, and once you get one or two, the dominoes start to fall," the director of sport said.
"We've got a great offer in front of [Melbourne]. She wants to be back. Of course she'll test free agency - she had an out clause if there was a change in head coach - but she's played for Goriss before and played on our team in finals, so fingers crossed we can get it done."
Graf was hopeful that Veal could still find a less intensive role in basketball coaching despite the medical issues, but couldn't confirm if that would be at the Capitals or another team.
"We support her in any way we can, and we wish her all the best as she transitions out of head coaching at this level and into other work," Graf said.
"Hopefully she can still find employment in the game. She's excellent at scouting and video, so there might be other coaching roles that don't require the same physical demand."
Next WNBL season will be the 40-year anniversary for the Capitals.
