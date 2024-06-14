The Canberra Times
School regulator, federal govt keeping eye on Brindabella Christian College

Updated June 15 2024 - 6:20am, first published 12:00am
The ACT Education Minister says cancelling the registration and funding of Brindabella Christian College is "the last option", as the school comes under fire for spending thousands on a robot dog while failing to pay superannuation on time, reports Sarah Lansdown. The non-government schools regulator and the federal government have been paying close attention to matters at the college, though, Yvette Berry confirmed.

