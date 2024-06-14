School regulator, federal govt keeping eye on Brindabella Christian College

The ACT Education Minister says cancelling the registration and funding of Brindabella Christian College is "the last option", as the school comes under fire for spending thousands on a robot dog while failing to pay superannuation on time, reports Sarah Lansdown. The non-government schools regulator and the federal government have been paying close attention to matters at the college, though, Yvette Berry confirmed.
Lucy Bladen reports there's some good news for Canberra's often-maligned hospitals today. Emergency department wait times have almost halved in recent years, the latest data has shown.
In Forum, Jasper Lindell and Lucy Bladen look at ACT Labor's leadership options beyond Andrew Barr, who has just become the ACT's longest-serving chief minister. Who's cut out for the top job for the day he eventually calls it quits? And who isn't?
In his weekly must-read column Jack Waterford looks at the hypocrisy of federal Labor over matters of integrity, while The Echidna writer Garry Linnell delves into the issue du jour of social media and kids - and asks parents what responsibility they're taking.
It shaped as a big Friday night for Canberra footy. But that's where any positive vibes ended. The Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific season was all but over 20 minutes into last night's preliminary final against the Blues in Auckland, while the Raiders had a rough night at home to the Cowboys.
After an overnight low of 4.7 degrees, today should be partly cloudy with a top of 13. No excuse not to get out and enjoy what Canberra has to offer this weekend.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
