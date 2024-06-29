Wimbledon live scores: Get all the action right here

You will be able to follow all the scores and statistics from the All England Club at our live Wimbledon hub when the world's greatest tennis tournament begins on Monday.
The scores will be updated as matches are played overnight Australian time so you can check who's in and who's out of the tournament.
Carlos Alcaraz will be the raging hot favourite in the men's after his French Open success, while Novak Djokovic is chasing Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.
The Australians have high hopes as well, with Alex de Minaur rising to a career-high ranking inside the top 10 and Ajla Tomljanovic continuing her comeback from injury.
Nick Kyrgios is still missing, but he will be a lightning rod for hot takes as he joins the BBC commentary team.
Wimbledon also looms as a crucial Olympic Games warm up, with de Minaur to spearhead the Australian team.
A French Open quarter-finalist this month, the world No.9 was on Wednesday named among a nine-strong Australian contingent to compete in Paris from July 27.
De Minaur will play both singles and doubles, his Olympic debut three years in the making after the 25-year-old was ruled out on the eve of the Tokyo Games when he contracted COVID-19.
Current doubles world No.1 Matt Ebden (doubles), Alexei Popyrin (singles), Chris O'Connell (singles) and Rinky Hijikata (singles) will also debut, while fit-again Ajla Tomljanovic (singles), Ellen Perez (doubles) and Daria Saville (doubles) will play at their second Olympics.
Doubles specialist John Peers will partner Ebden in his third Olympics, the pair hoping to replicate Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde's run to gold in 1996 that remains the country's only Games tennis title.
Triple Olympian Lleyton Hewitt will captain the men's team, while Australia's only five-time tennis Olympian Sam Stosur will lead the women's team in Paris.
Jordan Thompson, Australia's clear No.2 in singles at No.39 in the world, chose to skip the Games and instead defend rankings points on the ATP Tour.
Max Purcell, who played singles for Australia at the Tokyo Games, could have taken a doubles spot but has also opted out as he tries to improve his singles ranking of No.94.
The French Open venue will be just the second Olympic event on clay and first since Barcelona's 1992 Games.
"I have always wanted to be an Olympian," de Minaur said ahead of his Wimbledon campaign from Monday.
"Last time round I got a little bit unlucky to not be able to play in Tokyo, but I've had my eyes set on Paris and I am super excited to now be officially part of this team.
"I am really looking forward to just immersing myself in what it means to be an Olympian.
"I am excited see all the other sports, meeting some of my fellow athletes and teammates and making some new Aussie friends."
- with AAP
