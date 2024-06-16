'How can I make a better life?': ACT refugees struggle to find their feet

For Pema Amnyi, life in Australia as a refugee has been full of opportunities, and plagued with difficulties.
While she's no longer fighting to find shelter and food for her family, she said moving to Canberra had been very difficult.
"I feel like we're very safe, but on the other side, financially, it's very tiring, very limited," she said.
"There's so many opportunities, and if I'm not OK for my kids, and not OK for my mum, how can I make a better life for them?"
Even her son's dreams make her cry; he wants to play soccer, basketball and take karate classes, but she hasn't got the money to pay for them.
Refugees living in the ACT aren't getting enough support to succeed, a local organisation says as the United Nations Refugee Week begins.
Brian Calder from Canberra Refugee Support said refugees arriving in Australian faced enormous challenges.
"For many families, it takes many, many years to culturally settle into Australia and so the arbitrary cut-off on time for support does not work for them," he said.
"We're actively at the moment supporting 40 families, but the demand is far greater than our capacity to deliver."
Ms Amnyi grew up in a nomadic community in remote Tibet, fleeing with her mother at just nine due to the Chinese occupation.
They hiked through the Himalayas for three months to reach India, where they spent the next two decades living in Dharamshala. The city is home to to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile.
She and her family came to Australia on a humanitarian visa two years ago.
Ms Amnyi has found it difficult to navigate Australia's bureaucracy, especially Centrelink, and has had trouble understanding requirements.
"For example, they say I need a family tax return, and then go to Centrelink, then they say, 'Oh you need to do by yourself'. But we don't know how to do it," she said.
"Here everything is online and then very difficult. We have no idea about the online process and the working papers and like these things, it takes months and months."
Like many Australians, Ms Amnyi also had issues with Centrelink cutting off her family's payments when her husband worked too much.
She said he wanted to get experience in the workplace, which he can only do by working.
"If we only rely on Centrelink money, then we can't get experience at all," she said.
"But if he does cleaning jobs, they reduce our payments."
Mr Calder said in their experience, organisations like Services Australia assumed a high level of computer literacy, but many people didn't even have computers.
"It makes it extremely difficult to access services when [the organisation] wants it done remotely, rather than having someone they can go and talk to and and explain their circumstances," he said.
"We can have a lot more empathy for the people who come to Australia under very, very difficult circumstances. They're humans, like the rest of us."
Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen said the organisation does offer translation services in more than 200 languages.
"Customers can speak to us in their language by calling our Multilingual Phone Service number. They can also read, listen to or watch information in their language on our website," he said.
Just 149 people in the ACT said they had Tibetan heritage in the 2021 census.
Tibetans have been living under Chinese occupation since the 1950s, when the Community regime invaded the mountain nation. Surveillance has worsened in recent years, with increased restrictions and harsh penalties for celebrating Tibetan culture.
Ms Amnyi and her husband are currently studying English in Canberra, and her children are attending a local school.
Ms Amyi said even with the challenges, she was glad to be in Canberra.
"I feel like now I belong here here, I arrived in such a wonderful country," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.