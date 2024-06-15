The Canberra Times
Immigration scam warning from the heart of Canberra

Updated June 16 2024 - 6:14am, first published 12:00am
A web search that brought up a Canberra-based immigration service was meant to smooth the path for an American and an Aussie, very much in love, to be together at last. Instead it was the start of a financially devastating nightmare. Bageshri Savyasachi reports on an apparent scam supposedly operating from the heart of our city that has cost American Jason Schnur $28,000. He wants others to be aware.

