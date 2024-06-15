Immigration scam warning from the heart of Canberra

A web search that brought up a Canberra-based immigration service was meant to smooth the path for an American and an Aussie, very much in love, to be together at last. Instead it was the start of a financially devastating nightmare. Bageshri Savyasachi reports on an apparent scam supposedly operating from the heart of our city that has cost American Jason Schnur $28,000. He wants others to be aware.
With the ACT budget just nine days away, Jasper Lindell reports Chief Minister Andrew Barr will downgrade growth forecasts for the territory on the back of two key issues.
Fast fashion is becoming a bigger concern with the rise of websites like Temu that get dirt cheap, almost disposable clothing in customers' hands with a few touches of a mobile phone. Some countries like France are responding with taxes. But in Focus today, Dirty Janes co-founder Jane Crowley argues that instead of another tax, governments should be helping make buying quality clothing more enticing.
In sport, the ACT Brumbies, fresh from Friday night's preliminary final loss in Auckland, are now left pondering one key question. And the son of a Raiders stalwart has been wrapped in cotton wool ahead of their next clash against the Wests Tigers, following Friday night's home loss to the Cowboys.
After a frosty morning and an overnight minimum of minus 2.2, we can expect a pretty nice sunny winter's day with a top of 12.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
