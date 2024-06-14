War Memorial vandalised with pro-Palestine graffiti

The Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) has strongly condemned the desecration of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
The Australian War Memorial was vandalised with pro-Palestine graffiti in an overnight attack.
A man was caught on CCTV allegedly graffitiing three areas of the Memorial with pro-Palestine slogans around 1am on June 14.
"The vandal did not even have the courage to be identified and the painting of the slogans on the memorial is appalling," RSL National President Greg Melick said.
In a statement, Mr Melick said the desecration of the nation's sacred place would be deplored by all fair-minded Australians.
"People are entitled to protest, but the defilement of a memorial to those who served, suffered and died in the service of the Australian nation and to protect the freedoms and way of life of all Australians is disgusting and to be deplored," he said.
"This action does absolutely nothing to advance the protesters' cause and in fact will likely result in a major loss of support."
The graffiti, which was near the front entrance, had been covered up by a tarp by 9am on Friday.
The man was wearing a black jumper, a black face covering and khaki pants with dark knee patches at the time of the attack, police said.
Officer in Charge of City Police Station, Acting Inspector Lisa Broomhall, said criminal damage on a national institution would not be tolerated.
"Police are very disappointed this morning to see a national institution which holds a special significance to many being vandalised," Acting Inspector Broomhall said.
"We would like to remind the community that while peaceful protest is part of healthy democracy, criminal acts will not be tolerated."
Mr Melick said the desecration of the Australian War Memorial "does nothing to enhance the cause of those suffering in the Middle East and offended not only veterans and service personnel, but all fair-minded and freedom- loving Australians."
"The brave Australians who have served and died in serving our country in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations over the past century or more had nothing to do with the current conflict in Gaza or the situation confronting Palestinians, and to use our national War Memorial as a platform to protest is contemptable," he said.
"On behalf of the RSL and all who have served and continue to serve our nation, we condemn the actions of the protester or protesters in the strongest possible terms.
"These shameful people must be apprehended and face the full force of the law."
Director of the Australian War Memorial Matt Anderson said he's saddened by graffiti which "desecrated" the heritage building overnight.
"The Memorial's purpose is to commemorate the sacrifice of those Australians who have died in war or on operational service," he said.
"It is the Memorial's view that the vandalism is both inappropriate and offensive."
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or who has any information in relation to this incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7774192. Information can be provided anonymously.
