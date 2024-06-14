Is Barnesy too loud for the bats in Commonwealth Park?

Wondering why the Cold Chisel concert is on the Patrick White Lawns and not Stage 88? Is it the bats, perhaps?
Last time Cold Chisel played in the national capital, in 2020, they performed at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park, which has a colony of grey-headed flying-foxes.
This time, for their 50th anniversary tour, they will be performing on the other side of Lake Burley Griffin, at the Patrick White Lawns, outside the National Library on November 28.
The National Capital Authority is in charge of the space and says, no, it's not a case of Barnsey being too loud for the bats of Commonwealth Park, which can number anywhere from 2500 to more than 8000.
It's more about the park getting back to business after Floriade.
"Patrick White Lawns is one of the many open spaces in the National Triangle available for public and private events. It offers ample open space, access to parking and public transport, and a central location with views to Lake Burley Griffin, the Captain Cook Memorial Jet and Commonwealth Park," a statement from the NCA read.
"It has hosted a range of events, including Open Air Cinemas, Shakespeare by the Lake and Oktoberfest, with audiences of up to 7000 people. This will be the first concert at Patrick White Lawns in recent times.
"Stage 88 will not be available at the time of the Cold Chisel concert as the area of Commonwealth Park in which it is located will be in the process of being returned to its original condition after Floriade."
The NCA does set out to protect the bats, as outlined in the Commonwealth Park Grey-Headed Flying-Fox Management Plan, which includes requirements around events and activities in proximity to the flying-foxes.
The management plan says "flying-fox numbers have steadily increased in the park, indicating the camp can tolerate and habituate to disturbance".
However, "no data exists on the cumulative impacts of organised events around flying-fox camps, nor have those effects been measured at Commonwealth Park".
Tickets to the Canberra Chisel show go on pre-sale to members of the Cold Chisel, Face-to-Face Touring and ticketing company mailing lists from Monday 1pm to Tuesday at noon, unless sold out earlier.
Final tickets will be released to the general public on Tuesday at 1pm. More information at coldchisel.com
