Millions buried in emails

Today, Bageshri Savyasachi reports that health officials misled the public about the cost per service at ACT's walk-in centres and buried roughly $10 million in expenses, as revealed by documents obtained by The Canberra Times.
Meanwhile, Lucy Arundell and Ray Athwal write about ACT Policing feeling "constantly frustrated" over the constant "avoidable" accidents on Tuggeranong Parkway. Data shows that driver error is the main factor behind these incidents.
Peter Brewer's story highlights how the lack of CCTV coverage at ACT public schools is limiting police in preventing and solving incidents of vandalism. Last year, vandals cost ACT schools roughly $400,000 in damages.
We're expecting a cloudy day today after an overnight low of almost minus 3 degrees, with some light winds in the afternoon and a top of 13 degrees.
Jason Tulio, producer
