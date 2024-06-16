The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Millions buried in emails

Updated June 17 2024 - 6:22am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today, Bageshri Savyasachi reports that health officials misled the public about the cost per service at ACT's walk-in centres and buried roughly $10 million in expenses, as revealed by documents obtained by The Canberra Times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.