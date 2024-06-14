'Canberra deserves a Big Bash team': Manuka makeover fuels top level dreams

Canberra cricket figures are adamant the city deserves a Big Bash team as plans to lift the venue's capacity in a Manuka Oval makeover gather steam.
The ACT government will fund plans to design a new eastern grandstand which would lift the venue's capacity and boost the city's hopes of landing a Big Bash licence.
Cricket ACT chair Greg Boorer has been pushing for Cricket Australia's biggest domestic money-spinner to expand to Canberra.
Those ambitions could be helped with Manuka Oval's venue capacity for cricket expected to rise from about 11,000 to 18,000, while Australian football matches will increase from about 14,000 to 20,000.
Cricket ACT officials have opted to stay out of the discussion regarding talks for a new eastern stand, but the association's former chairman Ian McNamee says it could have a major impact on the sport in Canberra.
"Canberra deserves a Big Bash team," McNamee said.
"The Comets, I went to a few of their [national second XI competition] games this year, and those young blokes went from not being used to playing four-day games to doing pretty well in the end. I saw two of them getting centuries one day, they performed very well.
"The scope is here. Canberra is the place people would want to come to. It's a bit like the Raiders [for rugby league prospects]. Young cricketers would come to Canberra, but the facilities need to be there.
"The talent Canberra developed last year, they did very well. When the Comets came in ... a lot of cricketers came to town when we got into that Mercantile Mutual Cup as it was then. It's happened before and it would most certainly happen again."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is pushing for a 50-50 funding split with the federal government, but the exact financial commitment is unclear with the facelift having been in the works for more than a decade.
Staged upgrades were flagged in 2013, and completing work on the eastern side of the venue looms as the final step after upgrades to the pitch and western and southern facilities were carried out.
Initial projections were slated to cost at least $24 million but that figure is expected to at least double with construction costs undergoing significant increases.
New facilities on the eastern side of the boutique venue are considered the final piece of the puzzle in a bid to attract more elite cricket and AFL content to the venue, which is poised to celebrate its centenary in 2029.
Fans are already pushing for improved amenities on the eastern side of the ground, adamant portable toilets are not fit for purpose, while McNamee has suggested adding shops to the bottom of a new stand - replicating a part of North Sydney Oval - to create a potential revenue stream.
"When we built the new Bradman Stand as it was then, which was 20-odd years ago, more than that, there was a thought of preserving some of the old bathrooms there because they were still in good nick," McNamee said.
"That was my idea but it was proven to me very quickly that it was far better in the end to build new facilities. A new grandstand that would give the facilities to the public would be essential.
"It is a great ground. A lot of the work has been done and the biggest thing Manuka Oval has is lights. It's a boutique oval, it's in a beaut location, and it suits a lot of the public.
"People need to talk and work together. The footprint is there for it to be done with Manuka. It's a beaut location, the ground is brilliant, it's just that the facilities are terrible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.