Queensland-based company wins Pitch to Paddock at Elders FarmFest 2024

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
June 14 2024 - 1:22pm
Pitch to Paddock judges Elders area manager for south east Queensland Mark McNamee, ACM head of marketing Lupe Prada, winner Carbonaught's Andrew Pedley and Agtech Angel Investor Network founder Sam Almaliki. Picture by Paula Thompson
A Queensland-based start-up aimed at pioneering a new era in low-emission agriculture won the Pitch to Paddock award at Elders FarmFest 2024.

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

