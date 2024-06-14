Protests, traffic delays ahead as Premier Li wings way to Canberra

Canberra drivers can expect delays and disruptions on Sunday and Monday, and protest activity is expected with the arrival into the ACT of the Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang.
The Premier will touch down on Sunday afternoon and the sizeable motorcade will travel between Canberra Airport and the Parliamentary Triangle.
Security barriers have already gone up around the Hyatt Hotel where most of the official visitors will be staying, and much internal activity has been sighted at the Chinese Embassy ahead of the Premier's first visit to Australia in 17 years.
On Monday, motorcade movements will occur in the Parliamentary precinct extending to Yarralumla, and then to the airport before and after the Annual Leaders' Meeting at Parliament House.
Protest activity is also expected to occur in the parliamentary precinct and while Falun Gong and pro-free Tibet protesters have used these types of visits before to express their views, it is unclear at this time which groups will be involved.
In 2008 when the Beijing Olympic torch relay swept through the capital, there were some ugly scenes as pro-Chinese supporters attempted to suppress peaceful protests by pro-Tibetan supporters.
In 2014, protest activity again spiked in the ACT when President Xi Jinping visited.
ACT police have developed a comprehensive operational plan for the visit and the ACT traffic operations motorcyclists will use a "rolling" method of traffic stops to sprint ahead of the motorcade and keep it moving swiftly through the city and without disruption.
Police have warned people travelling to Canberra Airport on Sunday or Monday afternoons should leave with plenty of time to make scheduled flights, as well as factoring in potential delays.
Drivers who find themselves in delayed traffic are reminded to obey the directions of police, and if stopped should not break road rules by crossing verges, paths or median strips.
Police said "disruptions will be kept to a minimum however, the safety and security of pedestrians, drivers, and visitors remains the priority for ACT Policing".
Short visits to Adelaide and Perth are also on the Premier's itinerary.
