The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Protests, traffic delays ahead as Premier Li wings way to Canberra

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra drivers can expect delays and disruptions on Sunday and Monday, and protest activity is expected with the arrival into the ACT of the Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.