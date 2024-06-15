'Merry Christmas!' Brutal tackle stuns as clutch Brumby seals comeback

There were crunching hits, comebacks and big wins in an epic Saturday of sport around the capital, but one moment in the rugby union had spectators in awe.
Jarrah McLeod's bruising tackle for the Canberra Royals in their 48-7 John I Dent Cup victory over Uni-North Owls was a major highlight.
As he was chasing a kick downfield, he brutally collected his opposition with a perfect, tone-setting hit prompting groans and cheers from the crowd, with one punter yelling, "Merry Christmas!"
Elsewhere in the Cup, Wests claimed a stunning comeback 34-31 win over Gungahlin Eagles with an after-the-siren penalty goal by Brumbies star Declan Meredith giving the Lions a huge result.
For a full recap of Saturday's Canberra sporting coverage, scroll down to read the blog below with all the scores, news, analysis and other key information from all local competitions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.