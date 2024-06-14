Cowboys too strong for sluggish Raiders

The Canberra Raiders' horror home run continues, this time big losers to the North Queensland Cowboys.
An ill-disciplined Raiders were never in it, as the Cowboys ran out 34-16 winners at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
It's the Raiders' third loss in a row at their home ground - with a combined score of 118-34 in those games.
The Cowboys made it five wins in a row against the Green Machine, who looked sluggish after the bye.
Not even resurrecting their tactic of staying at Canberra's airport hotel on Thursday night helped turn things around in the capital.
It was a good night for the Cowboys' State of Origin stars with Tom Dearden, Valentine Holmes, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai all excellent.
In contrast, it was a tough night for Raiders second-rower Hudson Young, as the Green Machine were well beaten.
Cowboys halfback Chad Townsend was put on report for a high shot on Tom Starling, with Starling later coming off for a separate incident.
The Raiders hooker then failed his head injury assessment and will go into concussion protocols.
Canberra's discipline was awful in the first half - not only squandering several chances to score, but giving away penalties to allow the Cowboys get out of their own end.
Raiders prop Emre Guler was held up over the line, then fullback Jordan Rapana lost the ball looking to score, while Morgan Smithies as also held-up in the opening 40 minutes.
The bunker ruled Rapana lost the ball near his own tryline, allowing Kyle Feldt to open the scoring.
Cowboys second-rower Heilum Luki made a nice left-foot step to slice through the Raiders line almost untouched and then on the other edge Jeremiah Nanai got on the end of a Chad Townsend grubber - making Canberra halfback Kaeo Weekes pay for kicking the restart long.
Feldt completed his first-half double thanks to a Harbour-Bridge pass from Scott Drinkwater.
The Cowboys had 56 per cent possession, 62 per cent territory and they earned three drop-outs in a first half they finished 22-0 ahead - with the Raiders booed off at the break.
North Queensland's middle dominated with Reuben Cotter, Jason Taumalolo and Griffin Neame all eating plenty of metres.
Maroons centre Valentine Holmes got in on the action to start the second half, another to benefit from a Townsend grubber - his 100th NRL try.
Finally the Raiders found a spark, with Rapana producing a great individual effort to get the home side on the board.
The Raiders had six sets in a row on the Cowboys line, but couldn't make any headway.
Again they turned the ball over and Reece Robson scored, after both he and Scott Drinkwater broke from midfield.
Raiders winger Xavier Savage capped off a Joe Tapine strip to dive athletically into the corner.
When Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead went over three minutes later there was a sliver of hope, but it was all too little too late.
They now travel to Campbelltown to face the Wests Tigers Sunday week.
AT A GLANCE
NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS 34 (Kyle Feldt 2, Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai, Valentine Holmes, Reece Robson tries; Holmes 5 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 16 (Jordan Rapana, Xavier Savage, Elliott Whitehead tries; Rapana 2 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Chris Sutton. Crowd: 9671.
The Canberra Raiders have returned to an old faithful in a bid to get their home form back on track.
They stayed at the airport hotel on Thursday night ahead of their clash against the North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium.
It's a formula that's worked for the Green Machine in the past - having stayed at various hotels around the capital the night before home games.
There's been the airport hotel, one out at Eagle Hawk and also one in Narrabundah.
They did it a couple of times last year, but hadn't used it this season yet - feeling that returning after a week off for the bye was the perfect time to pull it out.
It counts in their football department cap, along with other things like camps.
The Raiders have a winning record both home and away this year - having won three of five at Canberra Stadium this season, while winning four of their seven games away from the venue.
But they have lost their past two at home and were intent on turning that around against the Cowboys.
The Raiders have lost their past four against the Cows, but welcome back star second-rower Hudson Young from State of Origin duty with the NSW Blues.
He'll be looking to put in a big performance with Blues coach Michael Maguire set to name his game-two team on Sunday night.
The Cowboys were looking to bounce back from a big 30-point loss to the New Zealand Warriors last weekend as the Green Machine enjoyed a weekend off.
They'll be without prop Jordan McLean (calf), but welcome back Murray Taulagi (shoulder) and Reece Robson (neck).
