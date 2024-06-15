The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Iconic ad campaign needed to help tackle DV, psychologist says

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advertisements about quitting smoking, wearing seatbelts and the iconic campaigns reminding Australians to "Slip, Slop, Slap" to prevent skin cancer - from the 1970s into the 2000s - are committed to public memory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.