National Arboretum is hosting warm trees and a must-see documentary

One of the most whimsical times at the National Arboretum is almost here - Warm Trees season.
The Friends of the National Arboretum Canberra have confirmed the Warm Trees will be back from July.
The trees will be wearing bright scarves and decoration every day from July 3, all knitted and crocheted by volunteers who spend many hours on the colorful creations.
And the scarves do more than keep the trees "warm" in winter.
All of the knitting featured in this display is used twice. First for the display, then after it has been washed, scarves are turned into warm rugs and donated to charities
Not only that, a new documentary about the evolution of the arboretum is about to go on public display.
The Friends will host free viewing sessions of the documentary The National Arboretum Canberra - A Twenty Year Story on Sundays in July.
The 30-minute film can be viewed in continuous sessions between 10am and 2pm on Sunday, July 7; Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, July 28 in the Bugang Room at the Village Centre.
Drop in any time between 10am and 2pm.
The documentary traces the development of the National Arboretum Canberra from its initial concept to its status as one of the most popular destinations in the ACT.
The film presents both historical footage and personal accounts from those involved in the arboretum's establishment.
It showcases the ambitious project of planting 100 forests and constructing the Village Centre, a structure that harmonizes with the natural landscape. Entry is free.
One of the arboretum's key champions was then chief minister Jon Stanhope.
"I'm so pleased that the people of Canberra - and I think more broadly of Australia, increasingly - understand and accept this place for what it is: a truly wonderful, beautiful place," he said.
The documentary is also available for any group presentation.
For more information, email the Friends: contact@friendsarboretumcanberra.org.au
