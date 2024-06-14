Former Canberran's insider's view of Olivia Newton-John's spectacular ranch

Former Canberran Michelle Day, the long-time photographer of Olivia Newton-John, has a very personal experience of the late singer's California ranch, which is now up for sale.
Nearly two years after Newton-John died aged 73 in August, 2022, her widower John Easterling has put their ranch in southern California on the market for US $8.9 million (AUS $13.4 million).
Easterling told People magazine he and the much-loved Australian singer had "made many wonderful memories" at the ranch in Santa Ynez.
Michelle Day, who studied at the Canberra Institute of Technology and was Olivia Newton-John's personal photographer for 30 years, said she also spent many happy times at the spectacular estate.
The ranch, which sits on almost five hectares of land, features everything from restful gardens to a blue (Koala Blue?) piano in one of the living rooms.
Day would take photographs of Olivia and her daughter Chloe at the home, her last shoot there in January, 2021. The home had a very relaxed, warm atmosphere.
"Shoots there always turned into gatherings around the kitchen island or on the patio. The house was always filled with people," Day said.
Day, who had her own getaway at nearby Jalama Beach, said she visited often with her friend at Santa Ynez over the course of 2021.
They'd sit "at a spot on the patio that was pretty much sunny all day long and safer during COVID".
"She'd usually have a blanket over her knees and a cuppa within reach ... She was in heaven in the brisk air and sunshine," Day said, this week from LA.
Day said as "2022 rolled around" she returned to LA and heard via Newton-John's assistant that the Grease star was feeling "pretty exhausted".
"So, I sent her a cozy, cashmere poncho she could snuggle with on the couch while she rested. She called to thank me and tell me how much she loved it and that it matched her slippers," Day said.
"The big thing here is that I missed the call. It went to voicemail. I called straight back but she didn't pick up.
"I'll always regret not getting to the phone. It would have been the last time I spoke to her and I was devastated at the time.
"But I still have the voicemail. I've played it once since August 2022, I'm sure I will listen to it again at some point."
Day said the upside of the pandemic lockdowns was that Newton-John got some much-needed down time.
"That period of time was a gift to her," Day said.
"She was so happy and excited - beyond excited, actually, to be able to stay in one place for more than a couple of weeks. It was finally time to relax for her."
Day says he will always have fond memories of her time with Newton-John in the house.
"Lounging in her sun spot, and sitting round the kitchen counter always munching on something good," she said.
"It was healing for both of us."
