Make-up wipe lookalike takes out national portrait prize

The National Photographic Portrait Prize and the Darling Portrait Prize may not be unveiled until the end of the week, but two artists have already received awards.
One work in particular may raise a couple of eyebrows, with it looking akin to a used make-up wipe.
Nena Salobir was announced as one of the two winners of the art handlers prizes on Monday, for her entry into the Darling Portrait Prize. Shelley Xue's photograph of her mother took out the Art Handlers Prize for the National Photographic Portrait Prize.
For many women in particular, Salobir's work, Self portrait on washcloth, is a sight that will be familiar, with the artist's work taking inspiration from a washcloth used to remove make-up at the end of the day. The work itself is mascara, eyeshadow, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick wiped on cotton muslin.
"Self portrait on washcloth is an intimate portrait created by pressing a 'painted face' onto a commonplace cotton medium," the artist's statement read.
"This artwork acknowledges the self-portraits so many of us paint, day in and day out, only for them to wash down the sink. In capturing traces of these acts, I recall the gentle repose of a Victorian death mask. The face is the ultimate canvas on which our innermost desires, identities, neuroses and vanities can be variously portrayed, and betrayed.
"This piece was created in the early hours of New Year's Day 2024, perfectly bottling feelings of longing, anticipation, disappointment, insecurity and hope."
The key awards for the National Photographic Portrait Prize and the Darling Portrait Prize will be announced on Friday, with the exhibitions set to open on Saturday.
While these are chosen by a panel of judges, the art handlers' awards - as the name suggests - are chosen by the team of art handlers, who are responsible for unboxing the works as they arrive at the gallery.
While it may not be a traditional self-portrait, it was Salobir's inventiveness in capturing an ephemeral moment in time that caught the judge's attention.
"They all felt there was an inventiveness in how Salobir upends our expectation of portrait painting, imprinting herself literally and figuratively onto the work," the judge's statement read.
"Salobir's description of the work as a visual translation of 'feelings of longing, anticipation, disappointment, insecurity and hope' of beginning a new year, resonated with the team, as did the connections to art history, specifically death masks and posthumous photography, that the work invites."
Xue's 2023 portrait of her mother, titled ah Yi (which translates to "aunty" in Mandarin) was selected as this year's National Photographic Portrait Prize Art Handler's Award.
In the artist's statement, Xue said the photo was taken within the three weeks she and her mother were reunited after three years apart.
"I felt I'd never truly seen her as herself; as her anxieties, fears, regrets and affections had been shielded from view so that she could become the mother of mine," the statement read.
"Yet, for the first time, tear-stained, she told me stories I had never known. She exuded childlike joy among orchids and succulents. Her hand sought mine on our walks."
The pigment photographic print on paper features Xue's mother, mostly hidden behind a frosted piece of glass.
It was that element of the photo that impressed the art handlers.
READ MORE:
"The team were taken by the compositional strength of Xue's image," the judge's statement read.
"The frosted glass is a potent visual device that here represents the veiling and disconnection between the subject and the photographer, with the visible limbs - the hand pressed against the glass and the legs - a suggestion of possible connection.
"Several members of the team could relate directly to the experience of Xue and her mother, finding this beautiful and poignant photograph could articulate the complex and bittersweet feelings of time and opportunities lost with the joy and excitement for future intimacies."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.