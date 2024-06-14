Strong price recorded in Forde as families move in

The solid sale result of a distinctive two-storey home in Gungahlin's leafy suburb of Forde on Thursday shows the area continues to grow in popularity with buyers.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on a substantial corner block at 93 Zakharov Avenue drew considerable interest during its marketing campaign before it sold at auction for an undisclosed price in excess of $1.4 million.
Ray White Canberra's Vince Pinneri said they had 50 groups through the open-home inspections, and four registered bidders fought it out on auction day after bidding opened at $1 million.
Pinneri said it was a strong result, as similar properties in the area had been selling for around the $1.3 million mark.
"The vendor left no stone unturned in presenting the property so that it would suit all buyer types," he said.
"The house was freshly painted and had new carpets while the segregated master bedroom and generous 726-square-metre block size added to its appeal."
The property last sold in 2011 for $760,000.
Pinneri added that Forde was popular among buyers due to its age and the quality of the homes in the area.
The latest Domain House Price Report has revealed that Forde's current median house price is $1.12 million, an increase of nearly 40 per cent over the past five years.
Elsewhere in the suburb, Stone Gungahlin sold the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 9 Marcus Street for $1.06 million, while the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 1 Jesse Street was snapped up for $1.3 million.
