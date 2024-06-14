The New Zealand hallmarks to help the Brumbies take the next step

At some point in an Auckland airport departure lounge, Stephen Larkham would have been asking himself the same question he pondered a year ago: how do the ACT Brumbies take the next step?
The Brumbies' 14-point defeat to the Blues at Eden Park on Friday night marked their third Super Rugby semi-final exit in a row. Six times they've fallen at the same hurdle since last reaching the decider in 2013.
Stopping the Blues' opening 20-minute onslaught is the easy answer. So too would be securing kick-off receipts.
But perhaps the one thing the Brumbies need to do to reach Super Rugby's biggest stage is adopt the hallmarks of New Zealand's powerhouse franchises.
"I can't think of a common theme over the past couple of years," Brumbies scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan said.
"We've had a super strong set piece over the past two years and it wasn't so much our go-to strength this year, we changed to a more counterattack and off-the-cuff style of play, and that turned into our strength. We've just got to combine the two.
"We were super structured the previous two years with a super strong set piece, and we probably missed that a little bit this year. We created some awesome opportunities from some kick return and turnover attack opportunities.
"Next year it will be about merging the two and being able to build our game off the back of that."
Had this been a Saturday afternoon game in Canberra, Wallabies great Tim Horan thinks "they're a big chance and they probably win the match". But they were playing in slippery conditions in Auckland - further proof finishing inside the top two matters.
"There's no doubt home ground advantage is paramount. The Brumbies have got a high percentage win rate at [Canberra] Stadium as compared to the Blues at Eden, 70 per cent against 75 per cent, so that speaks for itself," former Brumby Justin Harrison said.
"Interestingly, they're talking about trying to join counterattack into a structured-style game plan. That's what the hallmarks of a successful New Zealand side are, they're so very good at doing that. You get the sense the Blues team are the best at it."
Which is why they have charged into another final in search of their first full Super Rugby title in 21 years while Australia's chase for another champion will stretch beyond a decade.
But Larkham is hopeful the narrative will change as the eyes of the Australian rugby public turn towards the Wallabies and a Bledisloe Cup pursuit later this year.
"From an Australian perspective, I thought we had a better season as Australian franchises in the Super Rugby competition. I thought we showed up a lot better," Larkham said.
I was very impressed with the way the Reds started the competition. The Rebels also showed a few people there is talent in Australia, they surprised a few teams. Particularly the three teams that got through to the finals, they've shown some really good footy this year and certainly taken a step up from last year.
"Whilst there is an improvement in Australian rugby, I think there's also been a really strong improvement in New Zealand rugby. The big Tests every year are the All Black Tests, the Bledisloe Cups, and I guess we'll get a bit of an indication of how far Australia has come when those matches come around."
As for the Brumbies, their search for Super Rugby glory goes on without Tamati Tua, Jahrome Brown, Fred Kaihea, Connal McInerney, Ed Kennedy and Darcy Swain, whose departure has already brought teammate Len Ikitau to tears.
"We've been a real tight group, us three, ever since I moved to Canberra. Darcy moved to Canberra first in 2016, Lenny in 2017, and me in 2018," Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio said.
"I've just been tagging along with them since I moved away from my family, all my friends and my siblings. Darcy is like an older brother to me and to Lenny as well.
"It's quite sad and emotional to see him go, he's one of my closest mates. We'll send him off on a high these next few days. He's an awesome man, an awesome person, an awesome human being, and he's going to be truly missed at the club."
