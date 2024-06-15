17-year-old charged after allegedly driving at police in stolen Audi

Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with several serious driving offences after he was allegedly caught following a dangerous driving spree across multiple suburbs in Canberra's north in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The boy, who was on a good behaviour order, allegedly refused to stop for police on multiple occasions and officers were forced to deploy a tyre deflation device.
Police first saw an white Audi A6 speeding along Ginninderra Drive in Florey at about 1.45am. The car was then seen driving erratically in Charnwood, Dunlop and Flynn.
Officers were able to deploy a tyre deflation device on the car in Kuringa Drive in Spence but this did not stop the driver.
A second police patrol was readying another deflation device when the driver allegedly made a deliberate turn towards the police car, where officers were standing outside.
The police car and the officers were narrowly missed.
The Audi finally came to a stop on a median strip along Horse Park Drive in Casey at about 2.12am.
Two boys allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot but officers were only able to catch one of the boys.
The 17-year-old was set to face the ACT Children's Court on Saturday morning on a raft of charges including driving a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle at police, driving while disqualified and refusing to undergo a screening test.
The second boy who fled the scene has yet to be located. Police have asked anyone with information in relation to his identity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7774898. Information can be provided anonymously.
