Canberran swimming pair seal Paralympics ticket to Paris

Two Canberrans will be chasing gold in Paris after qualifying for the Australian swim team at the Paralympics.
Jesse Aungles, 29, and Jasmine Greenwood, 19, were among the 30-strong squad announced late on Friday night after strong performances at the Australian swim trials in Brisbane last week.
Greenwood is the fourth-youngest in the swim team, and is set to be at her second Paralympics after her Tokyo debut, while Aungles will compete at his third Games eyeing his first medal at the event.
Aungles' main event will be the S8 100m backstroke after recent success finishing fourth at the European Championships in Portugal against many of his Paralympics rivals.
He believes this Paralympic campaign has been his best thanks to a shift in his training approach.
"I moved away from the AIS after Tokyo and began working full-time in a government job in the Department of Immigration," the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist told The Canberra Times.
"My new coach Laura Brindley has been so flexible and tailors everything for me, so I think this will be my best Games having that balance in the lead-up."
The squad are hoping to make history in Paris when the Paralympic Games begin on August 28, but first they will join a staging camp from August 12 in Chartres, 90 kilometres south-west of the French capital.
"In Tokyo, our swimmers brought home 33 medals, including eight gold, setting the tone for the wider Australian Paralympic Team," chef de mission Kate McLoughlin said.
"When our swimming team does well, Australia does well.
"We'll have another strong team of swimmers representing us in Paris and I know they'll be prepared and determined to give their absolute best as they go after their goals."
Australian Paralympic Swimming Team for Paris 2024
Jesse Aungles, Emily Beecroft, Ricky Betar, Lewis Bishop, Rowan Crothers, Katja Dedekind, Tom Gallagher, Jasmine Greenwood, Brenden Hall, Benjamin Hance, Timothy Hodge, Jack Ireland, Ella Jones, Jenna Jones, Ahmed Kelly, Alexa Leary, Paige Leonhardt, Maddie McTernan, Jake Michel, Chloe Osborn, Grant Patterson, Lakeisha Patterson, Col Pearse, Alex Saffy, Callum Simpson, Keira Stephens, Ruby Storm, Holly Warn, Rachael Watson, Poppy Wilson.
