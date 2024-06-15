Here's why you should never feel TV binge watching 'guilt'

Literature researcher Ana Vogrini suggests a sort of "moral panic" emerged as the women of the time got a taste for reading: "Reading in bed by the candlelight was believed to risk conflagration, while women laughing out loud over a certain scene or wobbling in emotions over another, in indecent body postures, regularly incited an offensive language, resulting in a heavily stigmatised and stereotyped image of a female novel-reader - a precursor of a modern couch potato. The reading sofa and the television couch certainly represent what 18th-century novel-reading and modern-day television-viewing seem to have in common."

