Key Raider returns to action ahead of crucial clash

Big Red reinforcements are coming.
Canberra Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh finally began his return from a groin injury with 66 minutes in the NSW Cup on Saturday.
It's a timely boost for the Green Machine following their 34-16 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys at Canberra Stadium on Friday - their third loss at home in a row.
Raiders centre Sebastian Kris was charged with a grade-one, careless, high tackle on Cowboys five-eighth Tom Dearden and can pay an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea - or fight the change and risk paying $2500.
Horsburgh has been out for more than two months with a tricky groin injury, but he's made his return through second grade.
That could launch him into the selection mix when Raiders coach Ricky Stuart names his team on Tuesday - to face the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown next Sunday.
It's the start of the cavalry returning for Canberra, with second-rower Zac Hosking (shoulder) potentially only three weeks away and halfback Jamal Fogarty (biceps) hopefully a fortnight later in round 20 - although Hosking was more likely to be back at the same time as Fogarty.
Raiders hooker Zac Woolford was set to play Cup alongside Horsburgh - against South Sydney at Redfern on Saturday - but he was put in cotton wool instead after fellow rake Tom Starling went into the NRL's 11-day concussion stand-down protocols.
Starling copped a head knock after getting into an awkward position tackling Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes four minutes into the second half and subsequently failed his head-injury assessment.
The 26-year-old will be unavailable to face the Tigers, with Woolford likely to come into the Raiders' 17 in his place.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Starling was unwell after the game.
"He's probably no good. He's pretty crook," he said.
The Canberra Times contacted NRL football boss Graham Annesley on Saturday to discuss Stuart's concerns about a lack of consistency from referee Chris Sutton, but he didn't want to comment until he'd reviewed the game with referees boss Jared Maxwell on Monday.
Stuart admitted the Raiders' ill-discipline was costly early in a first half where the Cowboys shot out to a 22-0 lead.
But he felt the Cowboys should've had a player sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements in the second half - when the visitors defended six sets in a row on their tryline.
"Yeah [our discipline] did [cost us] and it's the first thing I spoke about at half-time," Stuart said.
"It was a lot easier playing in the second half because they were so much better in the area of discipline.
"But go and have a look for yourself, the three-minute mark in that game, where Danny Levi gets penalised for offside.
"It would have been half a foot, yep, so by the rulebook it's offside, but then we got four six-agains on their goal-line - I don't know what constitutes a player to get binned.
"They got us, they won the game in the first 20 to 30 minutes through us giving away cheap field position."
NRL ROUND 16
June 23: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
