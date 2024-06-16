ACT govt reveals 'positive' stance on Canberra Racing's future

The ACT government has sent a clear message it's backing Canberra racing long-term, while also signalling the club's redevelopment as an important project for the capital.
The government has established the same type of steering committee it used for the UNSW Canberra project in Parkes and Reid.
It's a big boost for the future of horse racing in the ACT as the Greens look to shut the industry down.
The Canberra Times can reveal the government has set up the Thoroughbred Park housing and revitalisation steering committee. It will be made up of Canberra Racing, numerous government agencies and other stakeholders.
Canberra Racing was going through the application process for its proposed $2 billion redevelopment, chief executive Darren Pearce hopeful it could finalise the rezoning by the end of the year.
Part of the role of the redevelopment is to set Canberra Racing up financially.
The establishment of a steering committee is a clear government endorsement of the concept.
It highlights the government's desire to ensure the long-term existence of racing in the ACT.
It also highlights the importance of Thoroughbred Park's redevelopment to the future of Canberra.
The proposal is for a mix of residential and commercial, and would provide much-needed housing on the light rail route.
It could include 3200 dwellings, as well as restaurants, cafes and shops - all of which would sit nicely on the public transport corridor feeding into Civic.
The steering committee announcement came along with funding for the design of a multi-purpose function centre at Exhibition Park in Canberra in the ACT budget.
It included plans to move the showground's main entrance opposite the light rail stop.
Pearce said it was about ensuring the redevelopment was right for Canberra.
"It's a positive signal that we've got all the key stakeholders around the table and that we're working hand-in-hand with the government and all the departments to get the best outcome for Canberra's future and our future," he said.
"It's good for the future of Canberra, to be honest, that we're looking to work through the rezoning and master planning of our site, how that and the race course integrates into EPIC's future and you've got the Yowani development on the other side of the Barton Highway.
"That's a big precinct for Canberra to get right. I'm excited by what's happening and the fact the Chief Minister and the government are taking an active interest and working with us to make sure it's the right set-up for Canberra's future."
Having already shut down greyhound racing in Canberra, the Greens have now turned their attention to doing the same thing to horse racing.
They've repeatedly tried to cut Canberra Racing's funding by terminating the $41 million memorandum of understanding, which runs until the end of 2027.
That's despite racing helping raise $32 million annually for the government's tax coffers through the point-of-consumption tax.
The Greens have called for the government to turn the entire race course into housing - a call rejected by the government.
This new steering committee was another blow to the Greens' hopes in the lead-up to the ACT election.
"We're very keen to convert the working party and the recommendations into positive action and approval of our master plan because we think it's a huge win for not only the race club, but the community and government in addressing the housing shortages and need for amenity for Canberra's future," Pearce said.
"It brings together all of the stakeholders needed to get this plan right and to advance the approvals required for the master plans at EPIC and Thoroughbred Park so everyone's around the table.
"It allows for the proper coordination of the master plans and the development approvals to get us there in the best way and the most efficient way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.