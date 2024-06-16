Barr's record brings renewed obligation to Canberrans

A long stint in political office tends to suggest two things. The first is the political leader is competent, able to command effectively a cabinet and manage the affairs of state in a mostly comprehensive and comprehensible manner. The second is the political leader is afforded with a poor opposition, unlikely to usurp the leader's position.
Both of these factors offer some explanation for the reasons that allowed Andrew Barr to mark, in whatever quiet way he chose, becoming the ACT's longest-serving Chief Minister. Mr Barr passed the previous record, set by Labor's Jon Stanhope.
There is no doubt in Mr Barr's government his word is final. Not only does he hold the reins as Chief Minister, Mr Barr is also in charge of the finances as Treasurer.
But the Chief Minister's real strength has been his capacity to negotiate. Leading a government that now incorporates three members of the ACT Greens in cabinet is a difficult assignment. Mr Barr has managed to lead a remarkably stable government despite this significant source of internal tension.
It should be hardly surprising, given Mr Barr has risen through the right faction of the Labor party. The left faction has long been dominant in the ACT branch of the Labor Party. To lead from the right requires significant political acumen and a clear-headed capacity to negotiate and strike lasting deals.
Labor has now been in power in the ACT since 2001. There will be voters in October casting ballots in a territory election for the second time who were not yet born when Labor occupied the opposition benches.
As with great fortunes that are lost by squabbling descendants just a few generations after being amassed, a long period of political stability is not guaranteed to extend beyond the length of service of an individual unless a strong succession plan is devised and executed.
The reality Mr Barr has been faced with lacklustre oppositions cannot be avoided. Elizabeth Lee, the current opposition leader, is the most formidable opponent Mr Barr has faced. However, the shadow cabinet Ms Lee commands presents little threat to Mr Barr's government. The ultimate losers in this situation are the residents of Canberra, whose political system at presents offers a limited set of choices.
Oppositions do not win elections - governments lose them - runs the familiar political adage. It speaks to a general truth about the political situation in the territory.
The Labor-Greens coalition under Mr Barr does not seem on track to lose the election. While its copy book has been blotted this term - most notably with poor procurements and wasted taxpayer money - there has been no catastrophic failures of public administration.
However, the most difficult challenge Mr Barr now faces is devising a transition of power that does not harm his legacy and does not threaten the stability of his government.
A near decade in power is a remarkable privilege afforded to a politician by the people they represent. History ought to reserve its most forthright judgements for those leaders given these long stretches to pursue reforms as they saw them.
Should Mr Barr lead Labor to victory at the election in just over 120 days' time, more of his work will need to focus on how the next administration beyond his will operate. Otherwise, Canberrans may be left to face a choice between an ill-suited government and an equally ill-prepared opposition.
Long-serving political leaders have a responsibility to ensure that when it comes time to handover responsibility, they do so in a manner that limits turmoil as much as possible.
