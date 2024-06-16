The Canberra Times

Even shame mightn't be enough to break secrecy at heart of this government

By Jack Waterford
June 16 2024 - 1:18pm
The many who feel that the National Anti-Corruption Commission made a very serious error of judgment in deciding not to pursue a reference from the robodebt royal commission will feel somewhat relieved that the NACC inspector, Gail Furness, SC, will be holding an inquiry into the matter. But the inspector is not a court of appeal and cannot tell the commission to do its duty.

