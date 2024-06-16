The Canberra Times

Children among victims shot at Detroit water park

June 16 2024 - 1:23pm
Eight people including two children have been shot by a gunman who opened fire at a water park. (AP PHOTO)
Eight people have been injured after a shooter opened fire at a water park in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat, authorities say.

