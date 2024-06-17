'Save Canberra United' may be forced to redirect $90k in Capital Football stoush

The "Save Canberra United" group has changed its name and is considering redirecting the almost $90,000 raised by fans, blaming a breakdown in communication as the reason it has been forced to pivot.
The group now has two fundraising pages set up - both with targets of $100,000 - but that money may never find its way to Canberra United due to a growing divide with Capital Football.
Now registered and renamed as a not-for-profit organisation called "Canberra Women's Football", if a deal can't be reached with Capital Football, the funds will be distributed to a variety of causes in the women's game in Canberra - for example, scholarships, grant submissions, equipment and facility upgrades.
The fundraised money may even be handed over to new owners after a consortium is greenlit for a Canberra A-League Men licence and takes over the women's side.
The name change comes as the group claims it has been stonewalled by Capital Football, and money it raised could have been used to offer more lucrative contracts to players who have since left the club.
"We're going to continue to fundraise for Canberra United and ongoing development opportunities. It won't go to waste in terms of how it's used for women's soccer in Canberra," CWF spokesperson and former Matilda Sue Read told The Canberra Times.
"The aim is to be another supporting force in providing good pathways for the women's game in Canberra.
"If there's no way [the money] could be used this year, then it'll be used by the consortium the next season for the women's team."
Two fundraising streams run by CWF are still live online - one on Chuffed ($87,000) and a newer tax-deductible option on the Australian Sports Foundation ($2700).
Capital Football admits it still faces a $200,000 shortfall to run United without a loss and to operate the team "outside the bare minimum".
CWF started out with the best intentions to help bolster the finances available for United next season.
Capital Football was nearly forced to fold United due to increased running costs, if not for lifeline funding from the ACT government in April that kept the side alive for one more year, albeit with a "minimalistic budget".
However, a significant breakdown in the group's partnership with Capital Football now means fundraised money is more likely to be used to support ACT women's soccer. CWF hopes to raise another $100,000 to that cause.
The group always had the back-up plan in case United did fold, or it couldn't work with Capital Football to support the women's team, and now it appears unlikely the money will be used for its main initial purpose.
CWF are frustrated with the lack of communication and collaboration with Capital Football, delays in signing players and coaches, and the disappointing recent exits of United stars Chloe Lincoln, Sasha Grove and Nickoletta Flannery.
Matildas striker Michelle Heyman is still unsigned but with an Olympics on the horizon her value has never been higher, heaping more pressure on United to retain her.
Read blames Capital Football for not allowing the fundraised money to be used to sign players, but it is understood a sticking point was that the sporting body was not willing to offer contracts beyond one year.
With other A-League teams offering multi-year deals, and United's direction for next season still unclear without a coach or any key players locked in, the whole situation has undoubtedly made securing contracts tougher.
"We're going a bit out of our minds with Capital Football," Read said.
"Since the money has been raised, Capital Football haven't engaged with a lot of transparency. We're at a point where we're really worried what's happening with the team.
"We'd spoken with [Capital Football chief executive] Sam Farrow about six weeks ago on needing to secure key players which is really what we needed the money for.
"She said she was working on signing players, but she also said they weren't sure if they would continue with [head coach] Njegosh Popovich, and opened up the coaching applications.
"That should all be wrapped up within a couple of days, but now there's still no coach, and most of our core players have left."
Read claims that some players requested as little as a few thousand dollars over the minimum salary amount of $25,000.
"In my more cynical moments it's starting to feel [Capital Football] don't want the team to succeed, or they want it to be the cheapest possible development team," she said.
"Many players wanted maybe $3,000 more than last year, and that was exactly what the fundraised money would be for," Read added.
"We checked and as long as the [contract amounts] are within the salary cap, even if the money comes from a Bunnings sausage sizzle, as long as they don't overspend - which United never do - it's fine.
"We didn't want to hand over the money unless we knew it would be used to support United. We have a legal agreement that's been drawn up that says we are willing to hand it over but only with transparency. They haven't yet given us transparency and assurances."
Read also claimed the consortium wanting to gain ownership of United from Capital Football has hit roadblocks with the soccer body.
Read said the consortium offered to take over management of United at "a really low cost" to assist next season, but Capital Football's lack of communication "extremely offended" the potential future owners and it never eventuated.
"They put a management model forward to Capital Football and said they need United to be successful before the men come on board," Read said.
"Capital Football stalled so much that the consortium eventually had to walk away.
"They were going to invest all their time in the next few months to bring on big sponsors, and to work on good player experience.
"It's not how you expect a professional team to run and Capital Football are not communicating appropriately with the community, media or government."
Capital Football is keen to clear the air later this week about its plans for Canberra United, with Farrow expected to provide an update on latest developments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.