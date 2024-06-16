Young dropped by Blues as NSW shakes up squad for game two

Canberra Raiders star Hudson Young has been dropped by the NSW Blues for game two of State of Origin as coach Michael Maguire made multiple changes in an effort to keep the series alive.
Young, halfback Nicho Hynes and fullback James Tedesco were dropped completely from Maguire's 20-man squad revealed on Sunday night, with lock Cameron McInnes shifted to the extended bench for the June 26 clash in Melbourne.
Young's omission means game two will be the first since the series finale in 2016 not to feature a single Raiders player.
The biggest shake-ups in Maguire's squad came with Parramatta's Mitchell Moses set to replace Hynes at halfback, Penrith No.1 Dylan Edwards greenlit ahead of Tedesco, South Sydney's Cameron Murray named at lock instead of McInnes and Latrell Mitchell to play at centre.
The Rabbitohs star wasn't selected for game one - and hasn't played Origin since 2021 - but Mitchell has been in electric club form over the past fortnight. He will now replace Joseph Sua'ali'i on the edge following the latter's suspension for a brutal tackle on Reece Walsh in the series opener.
Sua'ali'i's Roosters teammate Connor Watson is another new Blues addition to make his Origin debut on the bench after a throat injury kept the versatile utility out of game one.
Question marks still hang over Manly back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu pending what the match review committee decide on Monday.
Returning after game one, Olakau'atu was included on the Blues' interchange, however, he faces a nervous wait after being put on report for a high shot on Dragons playmaker Kyle Flanagan on Sunday afternoon.
Warriors forward Mitchell Barnett is 18th man, with Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary joining McInnes as a reserve.
Despite strong try-scoring form with the Raiders, Young hasn't been able to replicate that at Origin level, with minimal minutes afforded to him.
In NSW's game one 38-10 loss to the Maroons, Young only played 23 minutes, with two carries for 13 metres and 11 tackles off the bench, coming on in the second half as Queensland began to turn the screws.
The Blues squad will go into camp in the Blue Mountains again before they travel to Melbourne next Sunday for their final preparations ahead of game two.
Wednesday June 26: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 8.05pm.
NSW Blues Origin II squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Haumole Olakau'atu, 17. Spencer Leniu. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Barnett, 19. Cameron McInnes, 20. Luke Keary.
