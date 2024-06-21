Forget Charles and Camilla, give me commoners any day

How agreeable it is going to be to not go out to see King Charles and Queen Camilla passing by when they soon visit Canberra, probably in October.
How delightful it will be to be doing something, anything else, instead. How much better to be mingling with commoners (perhaps playing tennis or petanque with them or exercising one's common dog with them on the commons of a dog park) than to be behind a barrier hoping for a glimpse of a brace of majesties somehow elevated above us by accidents of birth.
How especially agreeable it will be to never go anywhere where the King and Queen will go to be seen and so to avoid having to mingle with the sorts of people who gather to fawn over royalty.
For people are at their most unattractive, their most dismaying, when they are fawning over members of their own species.
This week's news report that "Donald Trump has marked his 78th birthday by addressing a fawning crowd in Florida ..." reminds one that Trump's massed admirers are in some ways as alarming as the sociopath they idolise.
Trump is just one person but the behaviour of the thousands who attend his rallies, of the teeming millions who vote for him, says things about our whole poor, credulous, fawning-prone species.
And a more precise, more mind-unboggling way of understanding Trump and his devotees is to see them not as two separate things (the idol on one hand and the idolisers on the other) but as two components of the one monster.
Dr Bandy X. Lee, forensic psychiatrist and president of the World Mental Health Coalition, interviewed by the Scientific American and asked "What attracts people to Trump?" diagnosed it thus.
"I outline ... two major emotional drives: narcissistic symbiosis and shared psychosis.
"Narcissistic symbiosis refers to the developmental wounds that make the leader-follower relationship magnetically attractive. The leader, hungry for adulation to compensate for an inner lack of self-worth, projects grandiose omnipotence - while the followers, rendered needy by societal stress or developmental injury, yearn for a parental figure. When such wounded individuals are given positions of power, they arouse similar pathology in the population ....
"Shared psychosis - which is also called 'folie à million' meaning 'madness for millions', refers to the infectiousness of severe symptoms that [happens] when a highly symptomatic individual is placed in an influential position, [when] the person's symptoms can spread through the population through emotional bonds, heightening existing pathologies and inducing delusions, paranoia and propensity for violence, even in previously healthy individuals."
But I have digressed, somehow trespassing from discussion of the relatively harmless fawning of royalists (one doubts there is any true sharing of anything, let alone of psychoses, between the cold, aloof royal family and its simpering subjects) into the shockingly harmful fawning of Americans over a dangerous man who is surely a danger to the world.
But as the next royal visit to Australia looms I notice how disturbed I remain from my many experiences of being a sensitive young newspaper reporter covering royal tours of our fawning, immature nation. News of the monarchs' likely sojourn here has my mind shuddering a little at the very thought of it.
Should I ever seek counselling for this minor but stubborn trauma I will explain to my psychotherapist (her kindly old face etched with concern for me) that when I was first sent out to cover the tours of Queen Elizabeth and her dear husband I took with me from my working-class origins and my socialist leaning and reading certain strong convictions about human worth.
What I believed then and still believe now is passionately captured and expressed in Rabbie Burns' pro-republican poem-hymn A Man's A Man For A' That.
There Burns insists that bestowed "rank" is just artifice, that the titles and airs and graces of monarchs, dukes, earls and lords are just "tinsel show" and that the poor and honest people's "dignities .. an' pith o' sense, an' pride o' worth" are "higher rank" than anything the strutting blue bloods concoct with their titles, tinsels and ribbons.
And so, I will put it to my psychotherapist, imagine my pain and my disappointment when, covering royal tours and interviewing poor but honest people who had just glimpsed (or far worse still had just spoken to a royal) one always found them reduced to a state of swooning, gibbering, loyalist blancmange by their close encounters with beings they falsely imagined were their vast superiors. I often half-wanted to slap these people (I sensed it was what Rabbie wanted me to do) for their disloyalty to their class, for their lack of dignitie, of pith o' sense and pride o' worth.
And my disappointment in the fawners was magnified by their being Australian fawners. One had dared hope for something better here in the New World, something less English, something more dignified.
In his A Man's A Man For A' That, Burns promises that a just end to all this demeaning, undignified fawning over our imagined betters is "coming yet" to the whole world. He makes it sound as if it is just around the corner. But I never watched and interviewed the royal tour fawners without thinking that dear idealistic Rabbie was being hopelessly optimistic about what our poor, weak, irrational, timorous species is capable of.
