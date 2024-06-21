Forget Charles and Camilla, give me commoners any day

And so, I will put it to my psychotherapist, imagine my pain and my disappointment when, covering royal tours and interviewing poor but honest people who had just glimpsed (or far worse still had just spoken to a royal) one always found them reduced to a state of swooning, gibbering, loyalist blancmange by their close encounters with beings they falsely imagined were their vast superiors. I often half-wanted to slap these people (I sensed it was what Rabbie wanted me to do) for their disloyalty to their class, for their lack of dignitie, of pith o' sense and pride o' worth.