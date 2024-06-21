The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The explosive military event that flew right under the radar

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
June 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This column's recent exposé on the doomed Alpine Way to Charlotte Pass Chairlift prompted a bulging mailbag.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.