The explosive military event that flew right under the radar

Last week: Congratulations to Ken Moylan of Dickson who was the first of many readers to correctly identify last week's photo as 'new' Broken Dam Hut, south-east of Kiandra near Tabletop Mountain in northern Kosciuszko National Park. "I've only ever seen it in winter and only the rebuilt version," reports Ken. "I have watched it over the years as the wood darkened from a fresh light brown to a more aged dark brown." Ken, who just beat Brian Combridge of Hackett and Peter Harris to the prize, reports he was "last there in July last year, on a day trip with the Canberra Cross-Country Ski Club. We skied the usual route, from the freshly rebuilt Selwyn Resort, along the Tabletop Fire Trail and then across country to the hut".