The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Can herbs really make you happier or is that a porky pie?

Jackie French
By Jackie French
June 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

According to a recent study published in New Scientist, spraying a pen full of pigs with lavender oil made the pigs less aggressive and appear calmer, suggesting that there is a biochemical reaction to something in the lavender oil. If you buy a lavender sachet to put into your pillow to help relax, you might feel calmer simply through association. The placebo effect (probably) doesn't work with pigs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.