Can herbs really make you happier or is that a porky pie?

Keeping an eye on our chooks. Various strains of bird flu have been found in poultry farms in Victoria and NSW, and a far more deadly form for birds, which might mutate to spread more easily to humans, may appear in Australia when birds fly south again on their annual migrations. Make sure your birds have clean water, which isn't shared by wild birds; change their bedding often; and avoid used cartons if you're giving eggs away. If your chooks free range, using netting to fence off trees where wild birds perch, as that's where their droppings will be that can spread disease. I hate saying this - we live on a migration path for many bird species, as well as all the resident wild ones - but there's a real chance of a biosecurity crisis, with major losses of wild birds as well as hens. Most importantly, if your hens look ill, act strangely or die for no obvious reason, call the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.