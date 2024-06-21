Did a dark secret stop Charmian Clift finishing her great novel?

More than a century after her birth, Clift has been afforded her moment. The books she wrote about her time living on Hydra, the Greek island, with her husband and fellow writer George Johnston, and their children, are again readily available. The essays - she called them pieces - which appeared in the Heralds of Sydney and Melbourne in the second half of the '60s are back in print in an excellent collection prepared by her biographer, Nadia Wheatley.