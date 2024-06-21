Mackay's lessons from a lifetime of listening

June 21-24: The National Library Bookshop pre-stocktake sale will take place instore. You will receive a 10 per cent discount storewide and up to 50 per cent off selected items. The offer does not include already discounted items - no further discounts apply. See: nla.gov.au.
June 23: Sandra Bennett's Tracks in the Mist: The Adamson Adventures Book 4 will be launched at The Book Cow at 11am. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 23: Social psychologist Hugh Mackay will discuss his book, The Way We Are - Lessons from a Lifetime of Listening, with The Canberra Times' Sally Pryor at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 25: Canberra author Michael Brissenden will be in conversation with Mike Bowers on his new crime novel, Smoke. What Secrets Lie in the Ashes. Harry Hartog ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 28-30: The Lifeline Southside Book Fair is on at Tuggeranong Southern Cross Stadium. Entry by gold coin donation (cash or tap). See: lifelinecanberra.org.au.
June 30: At Muse at 2pm, Clive Hamilton will discuss his book, Living Hot: Surviving and Thriving on a Heating Planet. See: musecanberra,com.au.
July 3: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm will be the launch of Andra Putnis's debut book, Stories My Grandmothers Didn't Tell Me: Two women's journeys from war-torn Europe to a new life in Australia. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
July 3: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Susannah Begbie's award-winning novel, The Deed. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 9: Allan Behm will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book, The Odd Couple. Reconfiguring the America Australia Relationship. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989, with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 3: At Muse at 4pm, Michael Brissenden will discuss his book, Smoke, and Margaret Hickey will discuss her book, The Creeper, with Chris Hammer. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 11: Jennifer Rayner, author of Climate Clangers, will be in conversation with Ben Oquist at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
