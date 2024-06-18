On the crisis treadmill, people avoid the news

"Thomas Sowell is absolutely correct," writes Arthur. "There will never be enough of everything to satisfy everyone. That is why we cannot continue with the present economic policies which make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Unfair and uneven wealth distribution is the elephant in the room. Why is it that governments cannot see that raising interest rates is a very poor way of trying to control inflation? High interest rates favour the wealthy at the expense of the poor. It is time to tell economists that they are providing unscientific and wrong advice to governments."