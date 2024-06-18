On the crisis treadmill, people avoid the news

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They don't go bump but they do keep me up in the night. The dreads and worries which arrive about 10 minutes after the bedside lamp is switched off and set the mind doom scrolling.
Often, it's a news story I've read or watched which has lodged somewhere in the amygdala, hippocampus or prefrontal cortex, those parts of the brain which control memory, emotion and anxiety. These have been getting a hammering over the past five years, with fires, floods, the pandemic, climate, housing, mental health, cost of living, family violence, youth crime, to name just a few of the crises we've faced and/or are facing.
We're on a crisis treadmill. Globally and domestically. And that's why, more than ever, people are avoiding the news.
In its Digital New Report, Oxford University's Reuters Institute has found that 40 per cent of people around the world actively avoid the news, a huge increase on the 29 per cent who did the same in 2017. The percentage of people "very" or "extremely" interested in the news fell from 63 per cent in 2017 to 46 per cent.
Nic Newman, the report's lead author, told the BBC many of the people turning away from the news did so because they felt powerless to do anything about it. And they feel overwhelmed.
When Russia invaded Ukraine, we were glued to every story. Outraged by the aggression. Moved, sometimes to tears, by the railway station farewells as families fled, children and pets in tow, while the men stayed behind to fight. Now in its third year, we've grown so accustomed to the war, we barely notice it. Today's missile strike looks just like yesterday's and there's nothing we can do about it.
We have a new war in Gaza but our sometimes febrile interest in it will wane over time as well. News by attrition will see to that. "The following story contains distressing content" will become a cue to get up and put the kettle on. If we're honest, it probably already has. What is initially shocking and attention-grabbing can quickly become overload if the same story is repeated over and over. News fatigue sets in and morphs into news avoidance.
News avoidance should concern all of us, not just the outlets trying to build and keep audiences. An informed electorate is essential for a well-functioning democracy. US studies found news fatigue and avoidance correlated with the rise of conspiracy theories, especially at the height of the pandemic. So alarmed by the proliferation of fake news, the World Health Organisation dubbed it an "infodemic".
The Reuters Institute study suggests that infodemic is ongoing, with news being thrust in our faces via the internet and social media platforms. It says the amount of news - not just its content - is overwhelming young people and women especially.
Even crusty old journos like me can feel overwhelmed, especially when those troubling thoughts arrive at night. Then I know it's time for a break from the news, not a newsbreak.
