Free emergency ambulances for Canberrans in Greens' election pitch

Emergency ambulance trips would be free in Canberra, under an ACT Greens policy to make the health service more accessible.
Andrew Braddock, the party's spokesman on emergency services, said it was a simple change that would help deliver cost-of-living relief to Canberrans and free up the ACT Ambulance Service from collecting debt.
"A thousand-dollar ambulance bill is a significant financial shock for most people, and chasing up the payments can cost the public service more money than it's worth," Mr Braddock said.
Emma Davidson, the party's health spokeswoman, said anyone in an emergency should have access to free health care.
"When Canberrans call for help as soon as they need it, pressure on our emergency departments will be reduced and people will have the best possible health outcomes," Ms Davidson said.
The Greens announced the election commitment on Monday.
The Greens said the policy, if adopted by the ACT government, would cost about $6 million a year in foregone revenue.
The Emergency Services Agency collected $6.14 million in ambulance fees in 2021-22, having waived about $103,000 in fees in the same year, information provided to the Legislative Assembly shows.
"The ACT Ambulance Service shouldn't have to spend time and money chasing debts from people who can't afford to pay ambulance fees. Abolishing the fees will be a significant relief for people already having to cope with the fallout of a medical emergency, and will allow the Ambulance Service focus on providing great care," the party's policy said.
Greens candidate for Brindabella Sam Nugent said: "This initiative will make a significant impact for those who are left facing an unexpected cost of $1070 for a single ambulance trip in the current cost of living crisis."
Ambulances are provided free by the state governments in Tasmania and Queensland.
The ACT provides ambulance fee exemptions for school students, people involved in motor vehicle accidents on territory roads, victims of violent crime and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Ambulance fees are not charged when a person dies in the care of the territory's ambulance service or cannot be revived.
People receiving the aged pension and health care concession card holders are also generally eligible for free ambulance services in the territory.
Last month, the Greens said they wanted to establish four government-run doctors' clinics in the ACT to deliver bulk-billed appointments with general practitioners.
It is estimated to cost $2 million a year to run the four clinics, where self-employed doctors could work on the condition all appointments are bulk billed. The party believes it would cost $1.5 million to fit out existing government properties to house the clinics.
