Suspected meth, cocaine and fireworks found in drug bust

Trafficable amounts of suspected meth, cocaine, and fireworks allegedly have been found at a home in Gungahlin.
Police found 105 grams of the white crystalline substance, suspected to be methylamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of around $95,400.
Police found prescription drugs, steroids, a Mercedes car and more than $30,000 in cash at the home in Gungahlin on Monday, June 10.
Police also found several locations and objects in the home that they suspect were being used to hide "evidential material".
A "sub-wall" was discovered between rooms that had been expanded to approximately 30 centimetres in width, which officers suspect would have been used as a concealment location.
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman at her home a few days later. She has been charged with trafficking in a controlled drug, possessing anabolic steroids, damaging property, driving while disqualified, and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.
The woman was set to face the ACT Magistrates Court on June 17.
Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illicit drugs should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
