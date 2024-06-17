'Disbelief' as 55-year-old childcare centre at ANU faces closure

Parents of a long-standing early learning centre at the Australian National University say they are shocked by a decision to end the licences in six months due to issues with maintaining heritage-listed buildings.
The university said it would invest in two new purpose-built childcare facilities to replace the four community-run centres set to have their licences expire.
A group of parents from the 55-year-old University Preschool and Child Care Centre is calling for the university to extend the licences by six months and to prioritise not-for-profit providers in the tender process for the new facilities.
Parent Doug Devellerez said the centre paid teachers above the award rate, had higher ratios of staff to children than required and was consistently rated as exceeding national standards.
"We're really disappointed and frustrated and kind of in disbelief because it's been around for so long," Mr Devellerez.
"I think there's a really tremendous sense of community and administrators, educators and parents who've come together who believe in quality early childhood education and are prepared to put in the effort to make that a reality."
Mr Devellerez said the building had undergone lead remediation and there were other heritage-listed buildings on campus.
"I think that's a bit of a disingenuous argument in that it's been their responsibility to maintain these buildings so to get to this point is a reflection of their preventative and proactive maintenance," he said.
Another parent, Alexandra Nichols, said she felt completely devastated when she found out about the centre losing its licence.
"It was very upsetting for everyone. We've been through many challenges before with this centre but this feels like the most difficult one to date," Ms Nichols said.
Ms Nichols said parents felt there was a lack of consultation prior to the shock announcement to directors and board chairs on Wednesday last week.
"So far there's a lack of transparency around what the ANU wants to do with these buildings, which is actually limiting our ability to engage in any kind of meaningful consultation with them."
An ANU spokesman said the university intended to have the new facilities running by the end of January 2025.
"The operators of these two new facilities will be determined by a fair and transparent procurement process in line with our rules," the spokesman said.
"All four existing centres will be able to submit a tender as part of this procurement process and the university will keep them informed of this process."
The spokesman said the future use of the buildings hadn't been determined but they would be maintained in line with heritage laws.
"Due to the heritage nature of the buildings and the need for ongoing maintenance, childcare in these buildings has been frequently disrupted," he said.
"The university has received feedback from staff, parents and guardians that the current buildings are not the ideal environment structurally for childcare centres. We are responding to these concerns by creating facilities designed specifically for childcare."
The spokesman said the university's ability to maintain the buildings had been hampered by hail remediation, heritage laws and compliance with childcare regulations.
Acton Early Childhood Centre, Cubby House on Campus, University Preschool and Child Care Centre and Heritage Early Childhood Centre are the four centres set to have their licences expire in six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.