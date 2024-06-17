The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why parkways are the ultimate personality test

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated June 17 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is it about long stretches of parkway in Canberra that makes people forget how to drive properly?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.