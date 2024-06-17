Kyrgios tells court 'nothing prepares' for mother's screams

Nick Kyrgios was asleep when he was awoken by the sound of his mother's screams.
It was an experience "nothing prepares you for", the tennis star said in a statement read to the ACT Supreme Court on Monday.
In May 2023, Mr Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila, opened the front door of the family home to the sight of a masked man pointing a long-barrelled firearm at her.
The man demanded keys to her son's bright green Tesla, stole the vehicle and led police on a pursuit across several Canberra suburbs.
During the pursuit, Mr Kyrgios used the Tesla app to limit the car's speed to 80kmh and track its movements for police.
The robber is well known to police and almost 20 years ago he struck and killed a 21-year-old woman while driving a stolen car during a police pursuit. He was only 14 at the time.
The Canberra Times has chosen to refer to the man's role in the death of Clea Rose and therefore cannot name him because he was a child at the time.
The man, who was 33 at the time of his latest crimes, faced the start of his sentencing proceedings on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and failing to stop for police.
In a statement read to the court by a lawyer, Mr Kyrgios said the robbery was a traumatic experience which has left him unable to sleep, "affecting my mental health and my livelihood".
Mr Kyrgios, who was not present in court, said he has since watched his mum suffer, saying: "My entire family relives the trauma of that day."
"I am incredibly angry about what the defendant has done to my family."
In a media statement, the former world number 13 said: "I hope today brings my mother a small measure of peace and that the court recognises the anxiety and trauma my family has been through, feeling we can't be safe in our family home, the place I grew up and where all those great memories now have to exist next to the memory of a gun pointed at my mother's face."
A victim impact statement authored by Mr Kyrgios' mother was also read to the court.
She described being confronted by a person with "cold eyes" and at the time "all I could think about was how I was going to protect my family without being shot".
"The gut-wrenching image of my family's potential fate haunts me," she said.
The woman urged the court to "ensure the perpetrator faces the gravest consequences for the devastation he has sought".
The robber also read out a letter to the court, where he apologised to the judge and to the Kyrgios family.
"I now think about and acknowledge others' feelings which is something I failed to do in the past," he stated.
The man told the court that over the past 12 months he had "really tried to change myself".
"Over the years I always thought I needed to live up to a certain reputation, especially in prison," he said.
"I don't want to spend the rest of my life living in addiction and institutions," he said.
The serial criminal urged the court to give him the opportunity to "learn to live life as a good-standing member of the community".
Prosecutor Marcus Dyason argued the robbery was premeditated and described it as a "home invasion-styled offence".
Both parties had agreed the Tesla was purchased for $125,000, but Legal Aid lawyer Jan de Bruin argued the vehicle's value had depreciated over time.
Dr de Bruin said his client had good prospects of rehabilitation and had engaged in courses offered at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Acting Justice Rebecca Christensen is set to hand down the robber's sentence next month.
