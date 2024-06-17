The Forage is on this weekend. Here's five foodie delights you can't miss

No matter what you order when you head to The Forage this weekend, you're bound to enjoy it.
But with so much on offer, it can be overwhelming. So here's five things to keep an eye out for.
Canberra Times food editor Karen Hardy was in some hot water earlier this year when she left the humble prawn toast off her list of favourite old-school Chinese takeaway dishes.
It caused so much outrage that she ended up doing a taste test live on Hit 106FM.
Well, consider this a prawn toast redemption.
Miss Van's is bringing their take on the classic dish to The Forage this weekend, with a Vietnamese twist.
Here they've opted for a prawn mousse with garlic and ginger, fried atop Three Mills sourdough tin loaf, topped with a slaw of cabbage, bean shoots and fermented hot sauce mayo. We're already craving a bite of this one!
Is there anything better than an apple pie? Well, if you're looking for a bit of a tipple at The Forage, perhaps this apple pie-flavoured vodka?
Created in collaboration with The Forage to celebrate its 10th year, Canberra's Flora Distillery has released its limited edition Apple Pie & Vodka.
Made with green apple, organic cassia bark (Australian cinnamon) and a touch of brown sugar, you can just about taste the pastry.
You can pick up a bottle at The Forage - where $5 from every bottle will go to Assistance Dogs Australia - and indulge in a Hot Apple Pie cocktail while you're there.
The last time Russell and Emily Brindley from Sweet Bones were at The Forage, it was the same night Emily went into labour with their first son.
Ten years on, and the couple is back bringing their sinfully delightful cinnabuns back to the markets.
If you've tried one of these fluffy fresh vegan cinnamon buns, you know just how morish they are. Apparently, the trick to getting them so deliciously fluffy is to let them proof. Plus, plenty of cinnamon filling is an absolute must.
Who says spritzes are just for summer?
Canberra's one-stop shop for everything Italian Spritz and Co is once again heading to The Forage with this winter warmer.
But what is a spritz brulé? This bittersweet hot drink is spiced to perfection and is basically a mulled Aperol spritz - perfect for a cold winter's day.
This Filipino delight is making its return to The Forage.
Brought by the team from Watson's Lolo + Lola, bicho and bicho is a type of long doughnut that is twisted into chunky ropes and then deep fried and given a sprinkling of sugar.
Every time this gets put on the Lolo + Lola menu, people flock to get a piece. No doubt there will also be people flocking to The Forage to get their bicho bicho fix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.