Man arrested as protesters clash outside Parliament House

Protesters have reportedly tried to burn a Chinese Communist Party flag on the lawn of Parliament House during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit.
Human rights protesters and pro-China supporters clashed outside as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and cabinet ministers welcomed China's second-most senior leader, Mr Li.
Australian Federal Police stopped one protester from setting a CCP flag alight in protest against the Chinese Community Party, according to Sky News.
A man was captured in video aired by Sky News saying: "We're going to burn it. Burn CCP. CCP criminal group."
An ACT Policing spokesperson confirmed that a man was arrested at Parliament House on Monday afternoon for breach of the peace.
"He has been conveyed to the ACT Watch House and will be served with an exclusion order," the spokesperson said.
The arrest was not in relation to any attempted flag burning.
"We continue to engage with protesters at Parliament House," the spokesperson said.
Enhanced security measures were in place at Parliament House, with access to the front entrance barred on Monday morning for Mr Li's ceremonial welcome.
The first Chinese premier to visit Australia since 2017 received a military salute, live music and a warm handshake from Mr Albanese, along with a 19-gun salute and guard of honour.
Inside Parliament House, Mr Albanese spoke after ministers on both sides signed documents formalising agreements between Australia and China on climate change, trade, cultural exchange and education and research.
"My government has put dialogue at the centre of Australia's relationship with China," Mr Albanese said.
The Prime Minister said the "revitalised engagement ... will continue to shape and drive our practical cooperation as we continue the process of stabilising the relationship" between the two nations.
"My visit to China last year was an important one for our relationship, so I'm very pleased to be returning the hospitality that I received in Beijing and Shanghai on a visit that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the recognition of relations between our two great nations," he said. "Once again, a very warm welcome to you here in Australia."
Mr Li said the numerous meetings held between himself and Mr Albanese, including in-country visits, showed the two countries "attach great importance to our relationship and that this relationship is on the right track of steady improvement and development".
"Prime Minister Albanese and I had a candid, in-depth and fruitful meeting and reached a lot of consensus," he said.
"The two sides agreed to maintain high level interactions, strengthen exchanges between the legislatures, government departments and political parties and fully resume various areas of institutional dialogue ... We also had a candid exchange of views of some differences and disagreements and agreed to properly manage them".
