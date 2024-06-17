Posties are increasingly under attack from Canberra's dogs: Australia Post

Will Riley has been chased by more dogs than he can count in his time as a postman.
There are several dogs on his round in Belconnen that he "wouldn't want to go anywhere near", he said.
"I've had a dog bite me, grab my clothes and my boots, about five times now," the postie of three years said.
"Only once has skin ever been broken, that was on my hand. But other times they've gotten my boot or my pants luckily."
Australia Post is pleading with Canberrans to tie up their dogs after several posties were attacked in the past six months.
The postal service has reported 15 attacks on its posties in the ACT, the majority in Fyshwick, Mitchell and Tuggeranong.
More than 11 posties a day have been attacked by dogs across the country in the last six months.
Rod Maule from Australia Post said they have recorded more than 1420 dog-related incidents in the past six months.
"Customers must understand that for many posties, it can be stressful or triggering knowing that your delivery round may involve a dog that shows aggressive behaviour," he said.
"Our team members just want to be able to deliver for our customers, without being attacked, harassed, or chased by dogs.
"Regardless of the breed or temperament of your dog, we implore owners to secure their dog safely in a back garden, on a leash, or in another room when expecting parcel deliveries or mail, whether or not you are at home."
The attacks aren't breed-specific, according to Australia Post, but smaller dogs are increasingly the ones showing aggressive behaviour.
Half of the incidents have taken place on peoples' properties, and a third of attacks were at customers' front doors, post data found.
Thirty-four per cent of attacks happened on the street, and 26 per cent involved a dog who escaped a property or was roaming the streets.
Only 8 per cent of attacks happened when the dog was with its owner.
The postal service was particularly concerned that 15 per cent of dog bites were during letter deliveries, when a postie was placing mail in letterboxes.
Queensland continues to record the highest number of incidents in the country at 460, followed by New South Wales with 406 attacks and Western Australia with 215.
Australia Post said posties will not make a delivery if it is unsafe for them to do so and will cease deliveries to a customer's home until the danger is fixed. Dog-related incidents are also reported to relevant local councils to ensure enforcement.
The national post agency encouraged Canberrans to help keep posties safe by keeping front gates securely closed, securing dogs in the backyard, and stopping them from running out when opening the front door.
And if owners can't control their dog, there are always parcel lockers, Aus Post said
