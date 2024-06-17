Vandalism of the war memorial was the act of a coward

We must rejoice in the rescue of the four Israeli hostages Almog Jan, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv. But I could find no record of the names of the 274 or so Palestinians killed by the Israeli military, including numerous baby and infant terrorists. And not even any attempt to count how many were injured. If indeed some of the babies and infants were not terrorists, then I wonder what compensation will be applicable for their accidental slaughter ?