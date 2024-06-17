Vandalism of the war memorial was the act of a coward

The individual who defaced the Australian War Memorial this week can only be described as a gutless coward.
The memorial commemorates those who stood up for what they believed and proudly sacrificed themselves for those beliefs and their country.
They openly demonstrated their pride and honour. This individual clearly doesn't have any conviction or strength in their beliefs, and had to hide behind a mask and skulk around in the middle of the night.
Not for him (or her?) to stand up and say "this is what I believe and I'm proud of it".
They have no strength, pride or integrity and should never again be allowed within sight of the Australian War Memorial.
I refer to the analysis of possible successors to Chief Minister Andrew Barr (Forum, June 14).
The current Health Minister relies on public servants to deliver the bad news, only appearing when there is a perceived positive story, usually about recruiting staff to keep up with the growth rate of patients in the hospitals' catchment. The continuing issues with waiting lists are a universal problem, apparently.
Chris Steel is responsible for the $80 million machine which does not even go ping and no one is to be held to account. The failed closure of the green recycling facility at Belconnen which would have seen 100,000 have to drive 30 kilometres to dump green waste.
Tara Cheyne is a dark horse. Who has been spreading that rumour? It would involve stepping past Chris Steel in the right faction queue, a scenario which hardly seems credible given the ACT was going to the UN over assisted dying, apparently.
Rather a more accurate analysis is a bunch of bush footballers masquerading as Origin players ready for captaincy. The ACT is not well-prepared for Barr's pending departure.
For two years now we've had a relentlessly negative opposition led by Peter Dutton. The real Mr Dutton became crystal clear during the Voice referendum where, assisted by sections of the media, a concerted misinformation campaign was run.
Recently we've had the attack on immigration, suggesting that the cause of the housing crisis is too much immigration.
We've heard the incessant attacks on renewable energy with infantile comments like the sun doesn't always shine and the wind doesn't always blow. This has involved criticising the CSIRO for suggesting that nuclear energy is a dud and will never be financially viable, which is why many European countries are ditching it. Yet again, shoot the messenger.
The latest and perhaps most glaring evidence of the LNP's backwards thinking is their plan to ignore the Paris Agreement because we can't reach that target. According to scientists we'll get very close.
There are very few countries not signed up to the Paris Agreement, so Mr Dutton wants us to join the illustrious company of Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Libya, Angola, Sudan, Yemen and Eritrea.
In spite of this he suggests we're magically going to reach net zero by 2050.
Dutton has embraced the policies and style of Tony Abbott and Donald Trump. At least Abbott was honest and openly admitted he thought climate change was crap. Dutton joked about our Pacific neighbours being underwater.
Right-wing political parties offer simple solutions, it's the fault of immigrants etc. Hopefully Australians will see through this abject nonsense.
No matter how much Labor purports to distance itself from the lunatic policies of the Greens, this is just faux outrage. When push comes to shove, around election time, Labor will jump into bed with the Greens, accepting their preferences and, later, if in minority government, then accepting a coalition of some form with them.
Australia's future depends on sensible centre-right government. Voters need to see Labor and the Greens as a joint anathema to our way of life, and vote accordingly.
We must rejoice in the rescue of the four Israeli hostages Almog Jan, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv. But I could find no record of the names of the 274 or so Palestinians killed by the Israeli military, including numerous baby and infant terrorists. And not even any attempt to count how many were injured. If indeed some of the babies and infants were not terrorists, then I wonder what compensation will be applicable for their accidental slaughter ?
The Department of Health and Aged Care is recommending that adults aged 75 years and over receive follow-up vaccinations every six months.
COVID-19, together with the flu, is currently widespread in the community, yet people in that age group are stubbornly refusing to follow that advice, despite statistics showing COVID-19 has a death rate of four times that of Influenza.
They are also incomprehensibly refusing to take even the most basic of precautions such as wearing masks in crowded places and following basic social distancing recommendations.
Maybe it's time to remind them once more that the choice is simple. It's two metres apart or two metres under.
The Coalition's lack of ambition on reaching even a modest climate target by 2030 makes no sense. It takes a narrow view of the economic effects of the energy transition and says nothing of what climate change is already costing us.
Economically, this amounts to over $7 billion annually on recovery costs, plus many millions of dollars for disaster planning. That is not to mention the cost in human life and livelihoods. Yet a recent analysis by the International Energy Agency clearly shows the shift to renewables will ease the cost of living, not exacerbate it.
Dutton's stance in the face of increasing climate disasters is negative and defeatist.
Anyone seeing the recent regular ads by the wood-heater industry in The Canberra Times should know that in the year 2000 (over two decades ago) Christchurch (NZ) mandated the standard that currently applies to all new wood-heaters in the ACT.
New Zealand research showed that, when used in people's homes, those heaters were eight times worse than the manufacturer's claims and so polluting that Christchurch authorities required their removal within 20 years of installation.
The QR code in the wood-heater advert (The Canberra Times, June 8) links to a web page and petition claiming that wood-heating is one of the cleanest domestic heating options available.
With new wood-heaters almost as polluting as older models, and a small proportion of Canberrans using wood-heating considered responsible for 11 to 63 premature deaths annually, that's false.
A petition based on false information should be ignored. And advertisers who contravene "truth in advertising" legislation should be prosecuted.
I was troubled by your description of Lindy Lee, among Australia's leading visual artists, as a "rising star" ("Rising star reveals her $14m ode to the universe", Panorama, June 8).
Is a woman whose work across painting and sculpture that was the subject of a retrospective at the Museum of Contemporary Art in 2021 and who was made an officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to contemporary visual art really someone on the rise?
Or is she in fact, after exhibiting for four decades and completing numerous public commissions, at the peak of her career?
I note, too, your report incorrectly said Lee was recently made a member of the Order of Australia (AM), a lower-ranking honour than her AO. Lee's Ouroboros commission for the National Gallery is a landmark moment.
That the most expensive Australian creative commission has been handed to a female artist is a significant moment worth recognising.
Your article about Andrew Barr's Greens-Labor government pre-budget announcement to spend $5.81 million over four years to "complete speedier footpath repairs" elicits two responses from me.
First, the term "speedier" suggests repairs are already done at speed (ha-ha).
Second, I wish we were lucky enough to have some footpaths in our area, even ones in need of repair.
To the point
Fr Peter Day (Letters, June 12) mistakenly believes the medical and big pharma industry "bends over backwards to prolong and protect life". Their first concern is, of course, profit. They are a business, like the Catholic Church. I suggest he watch the documentary Dopesick to get a realistic understanding of our present day dilemmas.
So some thoughtless activists have pasted images from the cartoon show Wallace and Gromit over the portrait of King Charles. How dare they. I love Wallace and Gromit. Sacrilege.
"How many of these Canberra restaurants can you remember?" (June 12) brought back some fond memories. However, my recollection is that The Bacchus Tavern was downstairs off London Circuit, rather than in the MLC Tower.
Government projections indicate that light rail stage 2 will carry up to 3000 people per hour by 2036. But the government proposes a light rail bridge that can carry only 2500 people an hour.
The six nuclear reactors should be located at: Tamworth, Yass, the Gold Coast, Launceston, Toorak and Brighton-Le-Sands. The final prize, the nuclear waste facility, could be located at Woomera in South Australia.
Could it be that Peter Costello was shirtfronting Liam Mendes at Canberra Airport? Of course he wouldn't be the first ex-Liberal heavyweight to favour this kind of action.
Earliness is counted a virtue in birds seeking worms, but that's not necessarily so in politicians looking to be elected.
The picture of a smiling Barr and the announcement of an upgrade to the lake footpath from Ginninderra Drive bridge to Emu Bank in "Our CBR" forgets to tell you that the foreshore walk will be out of action for seven months, in reality for the Barr government probably one year and seven months. Hundreds of people use this. Why couldn't it be done in sections?
I read that a Brumbies player, in the spirit of the post-match struggle and win, gave away his jersey to a fan. Building the connection with the fans and honouring them. The "suits" apparently were all aflutter about it. Surely players should know they play for the "suits", not for the fans.
The son of US President Joe Biden has been convicted in court on gun charges. As the President's son he is entitled to the appellation "son of a gun". His parents chose to name him "Hunter". He clearly needs a gun to fulfil his destiny. He definitely has a problem.
