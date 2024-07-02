The Canberra Times
Maggie Beer shares her recipe for a long and healthy life

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 3 2024 - 5:30am
These are Maggie Beer's recipes for every day, for everybody, full of deep flavours and beautiful ingredients that will nourish you and your family. Nobody wants to eat worthy food that tastes like cardboard. For Maggie, food without flavour is unthinkable! Her recipe for life is to have a healthy attitude to eating - it's all about balance, variety and choosing foods that give you the best chance of being in good health now and into your future. This is not a diet book - it's a way of life.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

