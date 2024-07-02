Maggie Beer shares her recipe for a long and healthy life

This recipe came about to prove to my group of trainee mentor chefs that we could still get a beautiful burnish on a shoulder of lamb without searing the meat in a pan before baking, which can be time-consuming and difficult to manage. It might not seem difficult for just one piece of lamb, but think of cooking shoulders for 80-100 residents in an aged care home. Then, leaving out an arduous process becomes life changing - as long as the lamb has been marinated skin-side down for at least an hour. The real trick to this dish is making sure that there is only a very small amount of stock or water in the base of the pan as you cook, or the lamb will actually steam instead of bake. The slow cooking gives a wonderful juicy, silky quality to the lamb. Serve with vegetables roasted at high temperature with extra virgin olive oil and salt for maximum flavour.