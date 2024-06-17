The Canberra Times
'Could be fatal': report details deadly heat risk of Paris Olympics

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
June 18 2024 - 6:00am
Athletes, sports scientists and climate experts have combined to "put a stake in the ground", pleading with Olympic Games officials to protect competitors from intense and potentially deadly heat in Paris.

