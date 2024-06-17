The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Our thawing China relationship is transactional diplomacy

By The Canberra Times
June 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the Albanese government will rightly claim the success of this week's visit by Premier Li Qiang as one of the crowning achievements of its first two years in office, it can't claim all the credit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.