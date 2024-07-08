The treasure islands of these warm turquoise waters

First stop, Mauritius. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content for Travelrite.

A veritable melting pot of cultures, Mauritius is the first stop on this cruise made up of a smorgasbord of exotic destinations.

Known as the habitat of the now extinct, flightless Dodo bird, Mauritius, a volcanic island around 10 million years old, is also famous for its fine beaches, and for having the largest unbroken coral reefs on Earth.

From your resort base, explore with a sightseeing tour of the island including the capital, Port Louis, a city rife with tales of pirates past. Take in the Pamplemousses Gardens and the giant water lilies as well as the stunningly gorgeous scenery.

After a relaxing day, the group joins ship Norwegian Dawn which is due to leave just as the tropical sun is setting.

Mountainous and rugged, arrive at the island of Reunion, a French colony since 1813. Checkout the capital, Saint Denis, and travel inland to the mountains with their waterfalls to die for.

Nosy Be, or Big Island, is the next stop after a day at sea. Just off Madagascar's northwest coast it is both remote and exotic.



While in Madagascar visit a Lemur reserve and see these beautiful creatures. Picture Shutterstock

Adding to its allure is the heady smell of flowers from ylang ylang trees that grow plentifully and give it the apt nickname of 'Perfume Isle.' It's home to Lemur, tortoise, boa snake and chameleon populations in large quantities.

Overnight the tour arrives in the Seychelles main island Mahe and its jungle-clad mountains.

La Digue, the fourth largest of the Seychelles is the place for beaches - some of the most sparkling in the world.



Here warm turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean gently lap soft white sandy beaches against a backdrop of the islands untouched natural beauty.

d'Argent beach, La Digue Island, Seyshelles, Picture Shuttestock

Three nights at sea follows this island hopping giving you an opportunity to relax and explore the Norwegian Dawn's recently refurbished, top-notch facilities.



When the ship docks again it is at the port of Muscat in Oman. Visit the embassy quarter on the way to the Grand Mosque, Bait Al Zubair Museum before heading to the waterfront, the fish market and colourful Muttrah Souq.



See Al Alam Palace, flanked on either side by 16th-century Portuguese forts Mirani and Jalali, before a quick trip back to the ship.



After minimal big cities and crowds, the vibe of the tour takes a turn to the amazing metropolis that is Abu Dhabi, capital of the Emirates and tagged 'Arabian Jewel.'



Do a lap of the city by air-conditioned coach and see the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, drop in at the Women's Handicraft Centre and view the city from the vantage point of the Corniche with a photo-opp at the Breakwater.



Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at dusk, Abu-Dhabi. Picture Shutterstock

The tour's final destination is Doha in Qatar. After a sightseeing tour, enjoy a panoramic drive along Doha Corniche. See artificial island, Pearl-Qatar and Katara Culture Village. Later come down to earth with a wander through the Souq Waqif traditional market.



This amazing tour runs from January 27 to February 14, 2025, so start planning now.

