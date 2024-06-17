Is a ban on political donations possible?

Well, that's the kicker. We don't know yet. I mean, we know what the SA Premier supposedly wants to happen, but we also know that he knows it will likely face a High Court challenge due to a potential perceived restriction on the implied freedom of political expression. This will likely lean on the precedent set in the High Court where a similar challenge to restrictive political funding reform resulted in an unanimous decision holding that donations are a form of political freedom and thus a ban is unconstitutional.