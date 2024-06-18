The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Feast your eyes and treat your ears: the highlights of Canberra's arts scene

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 18 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Starr's memento mori O'Malley's Feast, on show at Grainger Gallery. Picture supplied
Lauren Starr's memento mori O'Malley's Feast, on show at Grainger Gallery. Picture supplied

Winter Feast

In this month's group show at Grainger Gallery, 16 artists from Canberra and interstate present a feast for the eyes. Enjoy oysters and dragonfruit by Garth Nicholl and Vanessa Stockard, contemporary fusion by Naomi Zouwer, Lucilla Zwentner and Bethany Saab, and still lifes by Gatya Kelly and Anne Smerdon. And those are just a few. The exhibition runs until July 14. See: graingergallery.com.au.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.