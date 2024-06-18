Feast your eyes and treat your ears: the highlights of Canberra's arts scene

In this month's group show at Grainger Gallery, 16 artists from Canberra and interstate present a feast for the eyes. Enjoy oysters and dragonfruit by Garth Nicholl and Vanessa Stockard, contemporary fusion by Naomi Zouwer, Lucilla Zwentner and Bethany Saab, and still lifes by Gatya Kelly and Anne Smerdon. And those are just a few. The exhibition runs until July 14. See: graingergallery.com.au.
The winner of the Canberra Contemporary Photographic Prize 2024 was Caleb Arcifa for Sonant Autograph of Joini (If I Ain't Got You). Second place went to Lisa Jayne Cramer for She carries his grief (self-portrait). The exhibition of work is on at PhotoAccess until June 29. See: photoaccess.org.au.
If you've always wanted to read Crime and Punishment but were daunted by the length, try this. Dostoyevsky's novel is about a murderer who believes himself above the law and finds himself pitted against a police inspector who is a master of mind games. It's being presented in a 90-minute, three-actor dramatisation at The Street Theatre until July 7. See: the street.org.au.
The Australian Haydn Ensemble is bringing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony to Canberra as you've never heard it before. They will perform a chamber arrangement for string quintet plus flute and double bass. This specific arrangement has not been performed on period instruments since about 1820 to the ensemble's knowledge and has not been recorded. There will also be works by Luigi Boccherini and Ferdinand Ries. It's on at Wesley Music Centre on Thursday June 27 at 7pm. See: australianhaydn.com.au.
This piano recital by Margaret Legge-Wilkinson presents Olivier Messiaen's Le Chocard Des Alpes and Le Loriot from Catalogue d'oiseaux as well as other 20th-century works by Lily Boulanger and Grazyna Bacewicz. She will also perform her own composition and works by local composer Stephanos Malikides and US composer Nico Muhly. It's on at the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture at 3pm on Sunday June 23 June 2024. See: events.humanitix.com.
The documentary The Trust Fall: Julian Assange, directed by Kym Staton, examines the significance of the insights WikiLeaks shared with the world, the subsequent behaviour of multiple governments, the personal risk taken by Assange, and broader questions of press freedom and public interest. The screening will be followed by a panel conversation with members of the Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group: Josh Wilson, Bridget Archer and Andrew Wilkie. This event is on at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, on Tuesday June 25 at 6pm. See: nfsa.gov.au. For more information on the film see: thetrustfall.org.
