Feast your eyes and treat your ears: the highlights of Canberra's arts scene

The Australian Haydn Ensemble is bringing Beethoven's Fifth Symphony to Canberra as you've never heard it before. They will perform a chamber arrangement for string quintet plus flute and double bass. This specific arrangement has not been performed on period instruments since about 1820 to the ensemble's knowledge and has not been recorded. There will also be works by Luigi Boccherini and Ferdinand Ries. It's on at Wesley Music Centre on Thursday June 27 at 7pm. See: australianhaydn.com.au.